SEC basketball tournament tickets 2024: Price, where to buy, dates, schedule and more

The upcoming SEC basketball tournament will showcase a few of the top teams in college hoops this season. This event serves as the final test for Southeastern Conference teams before March Madness begins with Selection Sunday. All 14 league teams will compete for an automatic bid, and some will try to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The entire tournament, consisting of 13 games, will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, starting on Wednesday and concluding with the championship game on Sunday. Whether you're looking for ticket details or seeking information on dates and game schedules, this article has you covered with all the information regarding this year's SEC tournament.

SEC basketball tournament tickets 2024

Tickets for the 2024 SEC basketball tournament through the SEC ticket office have sold out, but there are still tickets available through the SEC ticket exchange on Ticketmaster. There are seven sessions in the tournament, with 13 total games. All Session 1 tickets are general admission seating, with sessions 2–7 having reserved seating.

All tickets are digital, and printed or screenshots of tickets are invalid for admission. All ages are required to have a ticket, and babe-in-arms tickets for children under two years old can be purchased with the child present for $10 at the arena ticket windows to the right of the main entrance.

What are the cheapest SEC basketball tournament tickets?

The cheapest tickets to the SEC tournament on the SEC ticket exchange are for Session 3 at $17.85. This ticket will give you access to two games, beginning at 6 p.m.

Can you buy alcohol at the SEC basketball tournament?

Alcohol purchases or consumption will not be permitted for spectators at the SEC Tournament. Per SEC policy, no alcohol may be sold, distributed or consumed in any public area of Bridgestone Arena during championship events.

SEC Tournament 2024 schedule

First round: Wednesday

Game 1: #13 Vanderbilt vs. #12 Arkansas: 7 p.m. EST

Game 2: #14 Missouri vs. #11 Georgia: 9:30 p.m. EST

Second round: Thursday

Game 3: #9 Mississippi State vs. #8 LSU: 1 p.m. EST

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. #5 South Carolina: 3:30 p.m. EST

Game 5: #10 Ole Miss vs. #7 Texas A&M: 7 p.m. EST

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. #6 Florida: 9:30 p.m. EST

Quarterfinals: Friday

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. #1 Tennessee: 1 p.m. EST

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. #4 Auburn: 3:30 p.m. EST

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. #2 Kentucky: 7 p.m. EST

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. #3 Alabama: 9:30 p.m. EST

Semifinals: Saturday

Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner: 1 p.m. EST

Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner: 3:30 p.m. EST

Championship: Sunday

Game 13: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner: 1 p.m. EST

