Kansas injury report: Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. ruled out ahead of the Big 12 Tournament

No. 16 Kansas will compete in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament without two of its best players. Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr., both All-Big 12 first-team selections, will sit out of the tournament, according to Jayhawks coach Bill Self on his "Hawk Talk" radio show on Monday night.

Dickinson and McCullar, who have been dealing with injuries, are expected to make a full return to the NCAA after recovery, according to Self.

In Saturday's lopsided, 76-46 loss to No. 1 Houston, the 7-foot-2 Dickinson dislocated his shoulder. The transfer from Michigan, who was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, is averaging 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Self said the MRI report is more favorable than expected, as the Kansas center could return soon:

“We got great news yesterday with Hunt. There’s no surgery. He did not tear his labrum. Actually, he’s far better off than what the doctors and the trainers even imagined.”

Dickinson, being left-handed, may still be able to get shots up to maintain his rhythm, and it is expected that he won't face any hindrances when he resumes playing, Self said.

The 6-foot-7 McCullar has been out due to a knee injury. He played for 15 minutes in the Houston game but failed to score any points. This season, he has averaged 18.3 ppg and 6.0 rpg.

Regarding McCullar's injury, Self had previously expressed regret over allowing him to play in the Houston game. McCullar was unable to score any points in the first half and was eventually taken out of the game.

“He didn’t really do anything (in practice) between the K-State game (last Tuesday) and the Houston game but was feeling very good in warmups — because we said it’d be a game-time decision if he was feeling very good — and then when he got out there, he didn’t feel like he could perform,” Self said.

Self said rest should give McCullar time to revamp his game for the NCAA Tournament.

“Kevin will not play this week,” Self said. “But that’s a positive too because everyone thinks that the time off will obviously help him. He will play in the NCAA Tournament as well.”

What's next for Kansas?

Without Dickinson and McCullar, K.J. Adams Jr. will play center, starting for Kansas (22-9) on Wednesday night against the winner between No. 11 seed Cincinnati (18-13) and No. 14 seed West Virginia (9-22) in the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas State vs. Kansas

The game will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center. The Jayhawks' fate in the Big Dance will be revealed on Sunday at 5 p.m. during the Selection Show.

However, for the conference tournament this week, KU will have only seven scholarship players. According to Self, the plan is for Adams to start at center, as he did last season. Johnny Furphy will play power forward, and Nick Timberlake will play small forward.

“I think it could be kind of fun, to be honest,” Self said, mentioning the smaller unit the Jayhawks have become.

The only remaining starter will be point guard Dajuan Harris Jr., with Parker Braun and Jamari McDowell coming off the bench.