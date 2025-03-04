Big Ten women's tournament bracket 2025: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets, and more

The 2025 Big Ten women's tournament is the stage where season-long efforts are awarded through conference bragging rights and a guaranteed trip to the March Madness. Whether you are a fan of JuJu Watkins' USC and Lauren Betts' UCLA or cheer for an underdog team, the win-and-go-home concept has something for everyone.

Here's everything you need to know about the biggest annual event on the Big Ten women's college basketball calendar.

2025 Big Ten women's tournament bracket

UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington joined the Big Ten in the 2024 offseason and elevated the competition. The newcomers are among 15 of the 18 teams qualified to participate in the 2025 Big Ten women's tournament starting Wednesday.

No. 5 seed Michigan, No. 7 Illinois and No. 6 Michigan State have earned byes and will directly play in the second round. No. 1 seed USC, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Maryland earned two byes behind their conference-leading records and will begin play in the second round on Friday.

Location of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament

The women's Big Ten tourney will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It has been a longtime host of the annual conference event, having staged the women's event 27 times in the past.

Women's 2025 Big Ten championship schedule and where to watch it

Wednesday (first round)

Team A Team B Time Washington Minnesota 3:30 ET Nebraska Rutgers 25 min. after Game 1 Iowa Wisconsin 25 min. after Game 2

All first-round games will be aired on Peacock.

Thursday (second round)

Team A Team B Time Oregon Indiana Noon ET TBA Michigan 25 min. after Game 4 TBA Illinois 6:30 pm ET TBA Michigan State 25 min. after Game 6

Friday (quarterfinals)

Team A Team B Time TBA USC Noon ET TBA Maryland 25 min. after Game 8 TBA UCLA 6:30 pm ET TBA Ohio State 25 min. after Game 10

The winners of Friday's contests will earn a ticket to the semifinal games on Saturday. The Big Ten championship game will tip off on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Second-round, quarterfinals and semifinal games can be watched on the Fox Sports App and the Big Ten Network channel. The conference title game will be available on CBS/Paramount+.

How to purchase tickets for the 2025 Big Ten women's tournament?

The tickets for the Big Ten women's tournament are available through multiple sources. Fans can purchase them through the websites of the conference, Indiana Sports Corp and Ticketmaster or grab one physically by visiting the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Box Office.

Fans can opt into single-session tickets, which offer entry to specific games or the all-session package, which allows them to witness all of the tournament games. Premium Courtside are also available, offering a reserved viewing area, a photo with the Big Ten trophy, a parking pass, food and beverages, and more.

