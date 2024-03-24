“Biggest crybaby in College Basketball” - NCAAB fans roast Bill Self for remarks on Kansas Jayhawks’ season amid March Madness exit

College basketball fans roasted Kansas coach Bill Self on social media after his post-game comments about the Jayhawks' season. No. 4 seed Kansas succumbed 89-68 to No. 5 Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The loss ended another failed season for the Jayhawks, who won the national championship in 2022. It was the second consecutive year Kansas fell in the second round of March Madness.

In a post-game interview, Self said that he was already thinking about next season and is looking to use as many guys as possible to avoid late-season injuries.

However, fans trolled the highest-paid NCAA men's basketball coach, with one calling Self:

"Biggest crybaby in College Basketball"

Others felt that the players could be happy upon hearing Self's post-season assessment:

Some fans reckon Self is talking about the effect of Kevin McCullar Jr's injury. McCullar was ruled out for the season due to a knee bruise. The Texas Tech transferee averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists before the injury.

Other feel it's his way of saying that he gave up on his team before March Madness:

Another thinks Self was hinting retirement:

The post has reached more than 838,000 views on X.

How Kansas Jayhawks lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Hunter Dickinson failed to carry Kansas to Sweet 16 after losing to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks stumbled in the second half after leading 44-43 in the first 20 minutes. The lack of firepower due to McCullar's absence manifested in the second half, as Kansas was limited to only 24 points while allowing the Bulldogs 46 points.

As a team, the Jayhawks shot 38.6%, compared to the Bulldogs' 60.3%. They were outrebounded, 38-33. Kansas missed the offense of McCullar as Dickinson led the team with 15 points while KJ Adams Jr and Dajuan Harris Jr added 10 each.

Meanwhile, five Gonzaga players scored in double figures, led by Anton Watson, who scored 21 markers. Kansas ended the season with a disappointing 23-11 win-loss mark and could have done better had Self employed a better strategy to preserve his team's health.

