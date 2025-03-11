“Bigggg 25”: Chloe Kitts and South Carolina stars hype up Raven Johnson after SEC championship IG dump

South Carolina won the SEC championship on Sunday, and guard Raven Johnson celebrated it with a special post on Instagram on Monday. The senior shared a photo dump of her during the game and the trophy strapped into its own seat on the airplane.

"The clap back is me winning in real life!!! 😘 #secchampions #anotheronethankyou 💍💍💍, " she wrote in the caption.

Johnson's teammates, Chloe Kitts, Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Ashlynn Watkins, commented on the photos.

"Biggggg 25," Kitts wrote.

"I love it ray 🔥🔥," Feagin commented.

"Let's keep winning ray !!," Watkins wrote.

"And I love you life booty," Paopao wrote.

South Carolina players' reactions (via Instagram/@hollywood_raven)

Raven Johnson played a crucial role for the Gamecocks as they took home their ninth SEC Tournament championship since 2015. While she averaged just 2.0 points, 0.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists during the three-game stretch, Johnson was important on the defensive end.

After the win in the finals against Texas, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke about Johnson and Bree Hall, both of whom did not have big stats but were crucial nonetheless.

"We don't win this game without the contributions of Bree Hall and Raven Johnson - the defense, the attention to detail and the execution of it - we put those two in positions of basically quarterbacking our defense," she said.

"If Breezy doesn't make Booker work hard for catches, doesn't play her the way that we needed to play her or shade her the way we needed to shade her. If Raven wasn't in the position of having Booker see her and see Breezy ... Raven was always around, executed to the highest level."

Raven Johnson is still undecided about her college future

Although Raven Johnson celebrated her Senior Night earlier this month, the guard is a redshirt junior. She played just two games in her true freshman season before tearing her ACL. Johnson still has one more eligibility year but is still undecided.

During the Gamecocks' season finale against Kentucky, the crowd at the Colonial Life Arena roared "one more year," and Johnson was asked about it.

"It was a moment of joy, just hearing the people say 'one more year' but you never know, we'll have to wait and see," Johnson said.

When coach Dawn Staley was asked about Raven Johnson returning for another season, she said:

"For me, it's a personal choice, so I'm not going to push her either way. I'm just going to let her and her family decide what they want to do. Obviously Raven make us a better basketball team. Raven is a winner. She comes back, it increases our chances of winning a lot more basketball games."

With the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14, Johnson has less than a month to decide on her future.

