Dawn Staley explains how Bree Hall and Raven Johnson stopped Madison Booker during the SEC Tournament championship game

Dawn Staley made sure Bree Hall and Raven Johnson's efforts were noticed in the post-game conference on Sunday. The coach boldly claimed that the Gamecocks did not have a shot against No. 1 Texas in the SEC championship game had Johnson and Hall not dedicatedly followed their assignments.

Ad

Staley highlighted that Hall's constant pressure on star Madison Booker kept her from getting comfortable throughout the game. Johnson's positioning acted as another layer of defense to disrupt the opponent's offensive flow.

"We don't win this game without the contributions of Bree Hall and Raven Johnson - the defense, the attention to detail and the execution of it - we put those two in positions of basically quarterbacking our defense," she said (6:08).

Ad

Trending

"If Breezy doesn't make Booker work hard for catches, doesn't play her the way that we needed to play her or shade her the way we needed to shade her. If Raven wasn't in the position of having Booker see her and see Breezy ... Raven was always around, executed to the highest level."

Ad

Madison Booker was able to garner a double-double against Dawn Staley's roster - 10 points and 10 rebounds. However, her offensive caliber was limited due to Bree Hall and Raven Johnson's defensive efforts. She constantly struggled to find her high-octane mid-range pull-ups throughout the contest, shooting just 4-of-13 from the floor.

Previously, Booker dropped a 19-point and seven-rebound performance against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal. The semifinals against LSU, the 2024 runner-up of the conference tourney, saw Booker score 25 points and six rebounds on a 52.6% shooting.

Ad

Vic Schaefer on facing Dawn Staley's defense in the SEC championship game

Texas coach Vic Schaefer reflected on Dawn Staley's defensive scheme and adjustments throughout the game, praising the 2024 NCAA championship-winning coach for her fighting spirit.

"They were much tougher, much more aggressive, much more disciplined. I just didn't have my team ready to play at the end of the day," he said. "... They just play with a real toughness to them, ... and toughness is not just physical - it's the mental piece."

Ad

"We got uncomfortable today ... We did a lot of uncharacteristic things but that's what a team like that will do to you. It's what we normally do to people."

South Carolina's toughness began with the preparedness of Raven Johnson and Bree Hall. During the shoot-around, the two players insisted Dawn Staley teach them some of the toughest sets that they could see in the championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here