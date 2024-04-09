“Bill Raftery called that game”: CBB analyst trolls Zach Edey’s Purdue for never winning an NCAA championship

On Monday night, UConn will play against Zach Edey's Purdue in the national championship game. Ahead of the game, ESPN CBB analyst Jay Bilas trolled the Purdue Boilermakers for never winning an NCAA championship. However, Purdue did win a national championship in basketball in 1932.

During ESPN's "College GameDay" show, commentator Rece Davis pointed out that:

"Purdue does have a National Championship- 1932, which was seven years before the NCAA Tournament started..."

Bilas then promptly trolled Purdue:

"Bill Raftery called that game."

Raftery kicked off his broadcasting journey as a co-host on ESPN's College Hoops Tonight back in 1980.

The Purdue Boilermakers did win the national championship in basketball in 1932, though it was not under the NCAA's umbrella, as the NCAA did not start organizing a men's basketball championship until 1939.

Notably, the inaugural NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in 1939 featured just eight teams, with Oregon emerging as the first NCAA tournament champion after defeating Ohio State for the title.

Meanwhile, in today’s NCAA national championship game, Purdue star Edey is expected to lead the Boilermakers to their first-ever national championship when they face the defending champion Huskies in Phoenix.

Dan Hurley expressed that Zach Edey is the best college player of this era

Purdue center Zach Edey has recently bagged his second consecutive Naismith award for being the nation's player of the year. Edey's performance this season has been exceptional, with an average of 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

According to UConn's HC Dan Hurley, Edey's impact and production on the court make him the best college player of this generation.

"It's like Ralph Sampson-esque, in terms of just how his size changes the gravity of the court on both ends of the court,” Hurley said. “The way that the roster this year is constructed around him, to be the best 3-point shooting team or even the second-best 3-point shooting team.”

According to Front Office Sports' reports, Edey, who is Canadian and attending Purdue on an F-1 visa, cannot make any money from NIL while on American soil.

Edey hopes that this law can be changed for international college athletes in the future. He said:

“I feel like I'm missing out on a ton of money,” Zach Edey said.

