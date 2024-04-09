5 Zach Edey controversies that subjected Purdue star to criticism ft. NIL

Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers has become a college phenom who grew into an iconic player in March Madness. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year winner has attracted an insane amount of attention to his unusually tall frame and playing style.

While some think Edey is a gifted hooper who tackles problems on the court using his basketball IQ, others believe it is through his 7-foot-4 frame that he dominates his opponents. Therefore, these discourses gave way to several controversies that the 21-year-old has been a part of.

Let’s look at five times Zach Edey found himself surrounded by controversy and problematic claims.

#1, Zach Edey’s NIL Deals controversy

The star center is a Canadian who moved to America to attend IMG Academy in Florida and then eventually committed to Purdue as a three-star recruit.

At the Final Four game against NC State, Edey expressed his frustration with United States law as it prevents him from capitalizing on NIL deals.

"I feel like I'm missing out on a lot of money," Edey said. "It's not like I can go film a commercial in West Lafayette. I hope they change it in the future. I obviously have lost out on a lot of money this year. At the end of the day, it needs to change, for sure. I understand kind of the legal process. It takes a while."

Edey is not legally allowed to make money through NIL deals that take place in America because he is at Purdue on a student visa. He hopes for the law to be revised so that international students get the opportunity to earn money in America.

#2, Edey receives a high amount of hate from college hoops fans

Zach Edey has been receiving a high amount of criticism from fans because of his unusually large frame. Many believe that if he were a regular-sized person, he would not be able to score so impressively. Other hoopers who were freakishly tall have also faced the same type of criticism in the past.

Purdue coach Matt Painter came to his players' defense when he was asked if Edey’s height gives him an unfair advantage.

"They just shouldn't cover basketball," Painter said. "I just think everybody should take a test on their knowledge of what they're doing. I think all coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing. I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching. And I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz or a test."

#3, Controversial fouls

Many college basketball fans believe that Zach Edey gets special treatment because he constantly gets to the free-throw line, yet rarely gets called for fouls.

The foul discrepancy has become the focus of social media for many fans. Despite this notion, the Purdue big man drew 16 fouls against Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

#4, Edey’s viral video involving a woman

A recent viral video made the rounds on the internet and featured Zach entering a room with a young woman at what appeared to be a party.

The video raised many eyebrows as fans wanted to know the identity of the woman. However, her identity is still unknown, and the incident has been not discussed by Edey.

The video also brought to light the allegations against NBA player Josh Giddey for underage misconduct in California. However, in Zach Edey’s case, the age and identity of the woman in the video remain undisclosed.

#5, Edey’s murky future

Considered an exceptional talent who was pegged as a classic, low-post center, Edey has dominated the college basketball scene. However, his “positionless” place at Purdue can pose a problem when he enters the NBA.

As per draft analyst Kevin O’Connor, Zach Edey is slower-footed, lacks a perimeter game and is a limited defender when pulled away from the basket.