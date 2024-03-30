Top seed Purdue Boilermakers defeated No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs 80-68 in the Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup. Purdue's triumph was spearheaded by a standout performance from $815K Zach Edey (per On3), reinforcing their status as tournament favorites.

However, the game was full of controversial officiating decisions that appeared to have favored Zach Edey.

One such incident happened in the first half, as Zach committed a foul against Gonzaga's guard Ryan Nambhard. Despite clear contact resulting in Ryan falling to the floor, the referees refrained from penalizing Zach, drawing ire from spectators and commentators alike.

This left college basketball fans furious prompting reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Abosulutely disgusting. I've never seen a player in the sport with a better whistle," said one fan.

Here are some other fan reactions

"Haha, Zach Edey gonna be in for a rude awakening in the NBA. These refs for like no other." said one fan

"He won't be in the NBA," added another.

"Gonna be dunked on every night in the NBA."

"Be on bench in the NBA for his rookie contract then sent elsewhere to play."

"Dude's going to be playing like 4 minutes a game at the end of blowouts. Nobody will care."

"Pretty loose whistle in the summer league, which is the closest to the NBA he'll get. He should be a borderline all star in China in few years."

"He's not even getting drafted in the NBA. All he has for a skill, is being tall."

"He'd be nothing without the refs. I stand by that."

"He isn't playing in the NBA. Guy can't move."

"NBA refs favor big guys even more than this. So, take a look at Embiid, Jokic, Anthony Davis etc. Seems like if he can make it to the NBA, he'll get better treatment."

"For my own sanity I'm glad I ve never had to deal with cheering against him."

"LMAO WHAT ARE THEY DOING."

"Superstar treatment just like LeBron."

"Two egrigious fouls."

"Sick of watching games like this. Every time he plays. Funny he falls over players, hooks and holds them, no foul on Dey. Disgusting to watch."

Under the guidance of Matt Painter, Purdue beat Grambling St. in the first round 78-50, followed by a 106-67 win over Utah St. in the second round, and now this Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga.

Who were the star performers for Purdue in the match against Gonzaga?

Gonzaga v Purdue

Purdue entered the match against Gonzaga with odds favoring them. They won the match with the help of collective efforts from Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Lance Jones.

Zach Edey scored the highest 27 points, 14 rebounds, and an assist in his 38-minute display. He was complimented by 14 points, 8 rebounds, and an impressive 14 assists from Braden Smith. Both Fletcher and Lance scored 10 and 12 points respectively.

