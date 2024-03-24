Bill Self contract buyout: How much Kansas owes HC if he gets fired?

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have been on a disappointing run this season. After losing out on the regular season and conference title, March Madness was their last hope of closing this season on a good note. That, however, did not happen as they exited the NCAA Tournament in the second round after the 89-68 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday.

The Bill Self era in Kansas began in 2003 after his short but successful stints at Tulsa and Illinois. In 21 seasons with the Jayhawks, the coach maintains a 603-143 record. He has led Kansas to two national championships and an NCAA appearance almost every year since taking over.

But now, after back-to-back early exits, fans are beginning to question if Bill Self's time at Kansas has run its course. In this scenario, let's take a look at the stipulations of his contract.

How much would a potential Bill Self contract buyout cost Kansas?

Per reports, if Bill Self is fired without cause, Kansas will owe him $23.1 million. However, if he wishes to leave for another competitive (either a Power Five program or one that has gone to the Final Four in the last five years) college program, the buyout would be $5 million. If this happens from April 1, 2026, the number would drop to $4 million and to $3 million from April 1, 2027.

In the case that Self accepts employment in the NBA, he will owe Kansas $3 million before April 1, 2026, and it will be $1.5 million if he starts his job on that same day.

The latest contract between Kansas and Bill Self was in November 2023, when he signed a lifetime contract that saw him make over $13 million in the first year with $53 million in the next five years at approximately $10.6 million per year.

Bill Self's contract also includes incentives for each achievement in the postseason. Winning the Big 12 regular-season title would bring him $50,000 while making the NCAA Tournament pays Self $50,000. Reaching the Final Four makes him $150,000 and an NCAA championship would draw $200,000.

Additionally, if Self serves out the first five years of his contract, he will earn a one-time $5 million retention bonus. For every year that Bill Self serves as a coach for the Jayhawks, an additional year will be added to his contract. The deal also includes a provision that allows for the renegotiation of terms following the 2025-26 season.

After the Gonzaga loss, Bill Self admitted to the media that he had already been thinking about the next season since last month. So it can be assumed that his time with the Jayhawks is just not over yet.

