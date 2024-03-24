Top 10 funniest memes as No. 4 Kansas gets knocked out in 21-point Second Round blowout

The No. 4 seeded Kansas Jayhawks (23-11) crashed out of the NCAA Tournament following an 89-68 loss against the No. 5 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7) in the second round on Saturday.

Coach Bill Self's team was leading 44-43 at halftime, but a poor second-half display at Delta Center allowed Gonzaga to go on a 31-9 run to take a 74-53 lead with less than eight minutes left in the game. It eventually concluded the Jayhawks' March Madness run this season.

College hoops fans on social media wasted no time in mocking the Jayhawks for their 21-point blowout loss against the lower-seeded Bulldogs.

Here are some of the funniest memes on the internet following the Jayhawks' exit from the NCAA Tournament:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at the numbers after Kansas' loss against Gonzaga

Gonzaga v Kansas

Hunter Dickenson led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 15 points. He also recorded five rebounds and four assists. Dajaun Harris Jr. racked up 10 points, 11 assists and four rebounds, while KJ Adams Jr. posted 10 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Anton Watson was the star of the show for the Bulldogs as he scored 21 points, six rebounds and one assist. Nolan Hickman added 17 points, while Ben Gregg and Graham Ike contributed 15 points each to guide Gonzaga to victory.

Kansas' second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament is another big setback for coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament in the first round against Cincinnati.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs have reached the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in a row. This year's achievement is quite special, given that the team struggled for some parts in the regular season. The school managed to win the conference title, which was its 11th in a row.

Gonzaga was eliminated from the Elite Eight last year but will want to make a push and win the NCAA crown for the first time in the program's history.