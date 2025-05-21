Houston’s Kelvin Sampson signed a four-year contract extension after college basketball insider Ron Rothstein announced the news on social media. Rothstein tweeted on X on Wednesday that the deal would keep Sampson under contract through the 2028-29 season.

The deal was reported to keep Sampson among the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Coach Sampson led Houston to a 35-5 record last season and made a deep postseason run to the NCAA Championship Final before losing 65-63 to the Florida Gators on Apr.8.

Fans promptly reacted to the news as they shared their excitement and expectation for having more seasons with Sampson. One fan pointed out the threat the new agreement posed to Bill Self, who coaches Kansas in the Big 12.

“Bill Self shaking right now,” a fan tweeted.

“Deserved. I will never take for granted these next four years,” another fan replied.

Other fans continued to express their excitement in the replies, as some fans acknowledged the merits of Sampson’s efforts.

“GOAT. Well deserved Coach Sampson!” a fan commented.

“A historic run of success,” another fan replied.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣stop it,” another fan replied.

Reacting to the news, Vice President for Athletics Eddie Nuñez said it was difficult to fully express the impact Kelvin Sampson had on the men’s basketball program, the athletics department, the university and the Houston community.

He emphasized that while coach Sampson’s success on the court was remarkable, his positive influence on the many young men in the program was even more impressive.

Houston extends coach Kelvin Sampson's contract through 2029 after an impressive season

On Wednesday, Houston announced that coach Kelvin Sampson has agreed to a new four-year contract extension, keeping him with the Cougars through the 2029 season.

Sampson has revitalized Houston since taking over in 2014. In the 2024–25 season, Houston made a deep run to the NCAA national championship game. This marked the program’s third appearance in a national championship game and its second Final Four trip under Sampson, the first in 2021 when the Cougars lost to eventual champion Baylor.

Under Sampson, Houston has also reached the Sweet 16 or beyond in four additional seasons, showing consistency on the national stage.

"We stand on the shoulders of all our former and current players and coaches," Sampson said. "I would like to thank President Renu Khator, Tilman Fertitta, the Board of Regents, Vice President for Athletics Eddie Nuñez and all our great fans and supporters. We look forward to continued success on and off the court."

Before arriving at Houston, Sampson held coaching roles at Washington State (1988–94), Oklahoma (1995–2006) and Indiana (2007–08). The Cougars now hold a record in men’s Division I basketball history with seven Final Four appearances without securing a national title, the most by any program.

