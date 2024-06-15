"Blessed": Duke star Jared McCain drops his reaction to getting invited to 2024 Draft Green Room

Jared McCain has been invited to attend the 2024 NBA draft in the green room, per Draft Express. Some of the other invited draft prospects are Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Kyle Filipowski, Nikola Topić, Yves Missi, Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham and Isaiah Collier.

The 2024 draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. McCain reacted to the news on his Instagram with the caption:

"Blessedddd🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Jared McCain Instagram capture (Credit: Instagram/jmccain24)

McCain spent a lone freshman year at Duke where he averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes of game time. He shot 46.2% from the floor and 41.4% from the three-point range while starting in all 36 games he played.

Jared McCain's NBA projections

While he has always been a top-25 pick, Jared McCain's prospects have been affected due to his size as standing at 6-foot-2 he is seen by some as being slightly undersized. However, the latest ESPN mock draft predicts McCain to be a No.13 pick going to the Sacramento Kings.

Draft expert Jonathan Givony called McCain "one of the best shooter/scorers in this draft, who happens to hail from Sacramento," noting this makes him a great fit for the Kings.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes, "I personally prefer McCain to the guards left on the board in my scenario such as Walter, Dillingham and Isaiah Collier." According to Woo, Mccain's basketball IQ and skill set make him a solid choice that should be attractive to NBA teams.

Besides his shooting skills, McCain's biggest draw is his work ethic. According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, NBA teams were immediately interested in McCain right after he declared for the draft because sources "across the NBA and the college space rave about his work ethic."

During a chat with the media at the NBA draft combine in May, McCain explained:

"That's what got me here. Working hard, being disciplined, having a routine - that's everything. That's got me to be a five-star in high school (and) McDonald's American. So I wasn't going to stop and just kind of let it go away.

"My main thing is working hard, finding other ways outside of basketball whether it's the meditation, my diet, anything to help me be better. Because I'm obviously not the most athletic or anything like that. But I'm going to find other ways to win and just play harder."

