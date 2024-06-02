Watch: Duke star Jared McCain undergoes explosive workout session ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Former Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain is working hard to prepare himself for the 2024 NBA draft. NBA performance specialist Paul Fabritz shared a video of the workout session on his Instagram with the caption:

"Some Twitch Code work with @jmccain24 focusing on first step explosiveness."

Here's the video:

McCain reposted the video to his Instagram story and said:

"Great work!!!"

Jared McCain (Credit: Instagram/Jared McCain)

Jared McCain credits Duke coach Jon Scheyer for his growth

Despite a disappointing year for the Blue Devils, Jared McCain put up great performances. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.4% from the three-point range. This, he explained, was largely thanks to the help of coach Jon Scheyer.

During an interview with The Ringer NBA Show, McCain said (Start from 04:20):

"And I kinda knew, going into freshman year, you're going to have ups and downs. You got to just be ready for it and when it happened. It was still depressing because obviously, you put the work in. You want to succeed at that level and you feel like you can and then when it doesn't work out, you're just like, 'Damn. what am I doing wrong?'

"So it just kind of took a lot of, you know, looking internally, like, what am I doing like I just got to keep working, keep going and coach Scheyer pull me aside. We talked a lot throughout the season. He was able to give me the confidence to just keep going. I knew it was going to click at one point. I knew the work was going to work."

CBS Sports and Bleacher Report predict McCain to be a No. 15 pick while ESPN projects the guard to be a No. 16 pick going to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite being an undersized guard at 6-foot-3, McCain makes up for it with his impressive shooting prowess and basketball IQ. The Sixers could use a guard like him to help Tyrese Maxey. The 2023-24 season started great for Philly with the Maxey-Joel Embiid duo's excellent performances.

However, it was evident that the team relied heavily on the tandem and it backfired towards the middle and late season as both players struggled with injuries. By adding Jared McCain to the roster, the Sixers can definitely strengthen the bench.

