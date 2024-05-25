Duke’s Jared McCain surprises his teammates with white and blue colored Crocs ahead of the 2024 NBA draft

The Duke star Jared McCain brought smiles to the faces of fellow Duke stars as he gifted them blue and white colored Crocs. McCain, who declared for the NBA draft, is planning to leave Duke but doesn't seem to miss a moment to have fun.

McCain opened the trunk of his car and handed over the gifts to his overjoyed teammates. He uploaded the video clip in his Instagram story in which he mentioned at the beginning that he was going to surprise his teammates with a "special gift."

Jared McCain handing out Crocs to Duke teammates

McCain is planning to leave the Blue Devils after just one season, but parting from his teammates is proving to be emotional. He said per Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News Observer how difficult the decision to leave Duke was:

“I love — I love — Duke. I mean, that was the best year of my life. I’ve said it a lot but I loved it. So it was a tough decision to leave Duke. But it was the best decision for me and my career.”

Jared McCain is projected to be the first-round pick in the NBA draft in June. He averaged 14.3 points last season, shot 46.2% from the field and 44.4 % from the 3-point range. He hit eight 3-pointers in a game twice for the Blue Devils last season.

Jared McCain working on his shooting skills for the NBA

Jared McCain started every game for the Duke Blue Devils last season as he emerged as a strong shooter. As he is planning to leave the Duke, Jared shared that he is focusing on further sharpening his shooting skills, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:

“At Duke, I was more of an off-ball shooter because we had such good people on the ball in Caleb Foster, Tyrese, and Jerm. So I’m just working more live action making reads coming off screens, coming off ball screens, and still perfecting the shooting.”

McCain stunned the attendees last week at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. He hit 19 of 25 3-pointers at the event.

McCain also said that he loves high-pressure situations and is preparing himself to face those scenarios in the NBA.