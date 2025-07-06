"Blessing to play for your country": BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa makes feelings known on Team USA success amid dominant FIBA U19 World Cup run

AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class and incoming BYU freshman, is making a profound impact on the international stage at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. Team USA has dominated the competition, most recently defeating New Zealand 120-64 in Saturday's semifinal.

Ahead of the win against New Zealand, Dybantsa spoke with On3 about the experience of representing his country. This isn't the first time the young forward has suited up for Team USA, having won gold at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship and FIBA U17 World Cup.

"I’ve been here two times already, so I came in with the mindset of being a leader, making this team, and winning gold for the US," Dybantsa said.

"It’s a blessing to play for your country. You want to play for your country and compete for your country. I’m not only sharing a jersey with these guys, but the guys who came before us."

AJ Dybantsa also talked about how this year's roster, which has a blend of college and high school players, is benefiting his development.

"This training camp is the best one that I have been to, so far," he added. "With the older guys and the more experienced guys. Everything has been really competitive."

AJ Dybantsa shines as Team USA heads to gold medal game undefeated

AJ Dybantsa and Team USA are one win away from another gold medal after their semifinal victory against New Zealand in the FIBA U19 World Cup. They play Germany — who beat Slovenia in the other semifinal — on Sunday.

The BYU signee finished the game on Saturday with 10 points and three rebounds. Here's a full look at his stats vs. New Zealand.

14 minutes played

10 points

3 rebounds

2 assists

1 steal

3-6 FG

0-1 3PT

4-4 FT

Dybantsa is averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the tournament. The win against New Zealand marked Team USA's sixth of the tournament as it made its way to the gold medal game undefeated.

Its opponent, Germany, is also unbeaten in the competition, so Sunday's title game should be an exciting matchup. The United States are the favorites to win the gold.

