Bond between Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan Anthony has college hoops fans in awe: "Loved that Melo let his son have his moment"

NBA star Carmelo Anthony and son Kiyan Anthony share a special bond. On Father's Day, SportsCenter NEXT shared a post with pictures of the father-son duo on Instagram. The post included pictures from Kiyan's childhood and recent pictures where the two attended an event together.

In a video, when Melo asks him about what he has learned from him outside basketball, Kiyan says he has taught him to be comfortable.

"We got a different type of connection than everybody else," Kiyan said. "Even though you’re my dad, I could talk to you just like I’m talking to one of my bros or one of my friends."

Trending

In another video, Carmelo Anthony politely declines coming up for a picture with Kiyan, giving him the spotlight for the moment.

Basketball fans found their relationship heartwarming.

"Loved that Melo let his son have his moment and not trying to jump in the photo. Everyone knows it’s Melo’s son, let K enjoy the moment he earned," said a fan.

"I love their relationship! That's how it should be! No matter how old they get or whatever the situation is," commented a fan.

"U see how Melo let his son have the spotlight 🔥 love they relationship," said another fan.

Melo's support and bond with Kiyan outside basketball feel inspiring.

"That so important. He said he can come to his dad about any and everything. That’s the space you want to create," wrote a user.

"What I appreciate most about the evolution of the NBA is how it made a concerted effort to show that athletes can be great dads. Active dads during their careers. It's made more men be active in their own children lives," read another comment.

Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's bond with son Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony is set to begin his college basketball career at Syracuse just like his dad.

Kiyan Anthony to wear #7 at Syracuse, honoring Carmelo’s Knicks legacy

Kiyan Anthony will wear jersey No. 7 at Syracuse for his college freshman season. It is the number Carmelo wore with the New York Knicks.

Syracuse retired Carmelo’s iconic #15 jersey in 2013 after his legendary freshman championship run.

The Syracuse men’s basketball account confirmed the selection, revealing numbers for other incoming players as well.

Carmelo commented on the post on Instagram, saying:

“DAMN!!! That 7 hits different at Cuse."

Carmelo's comment

Melo led Syracuse to its first and only national championship in his freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here