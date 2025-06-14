"Chasing something bigger": Kiyan Anthony's grind showcased by elite NBA trainer Chris Brickley, ahead of Syracuse debut

Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and TV personality La La Anthony, is getting ready to take collegiate hoops by storm. The Syracuse signee is training hard with NBA trainer Chris Brickley, and received praise from him.

On Saturday, Brickley posted snaps of Kiyan training and dunking on his Instagram account.

“The photos say it all!!! 🔐 in & chasing something bigger‼️ This journey is personal @kiyananthony 🏁🏁🏁🏁 📸 @moving.pictures,” Brickley wrote.

Kiyan is looking to follow his dad’s footsteps. He already started on a good note, heralded as one of the best performers of his high school team, Long Island (New York) Lutheran High School. Kiyan also performed well for his AAU team, Team Melo, which is sponsored by his father.

He is ranked as one of the top shooting guards in the Class of 2025. Kiyan received several offers from top programs, including Michigan, Florida State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Memphisand Tennessee.

However, he chose for his dad’s alma mater, committing to the program in November after visiting officially in October. Kiyan met with Orange coach Adrian Autry, and posed for a photo with his father whille wearing a Syracuse jersey.

Kiyan is already generating a lot of buzz, and signed a NIL deal with PSD in 2023.

Kiyan Anthony talks relationship with his dad

Kiyan Anthony has seen his relationship with his father, Carmelo Anthony, improve since the former NBA star retired.

"I wouldn't say we're closer (than when he was playing)," Kiyan said on Friday, via FOX.

"I would just say he's more like more hands on deck, more foot on ground. So just him being there at my games, him being there, me able to go to his house and just spend a day with him, I feel like that was some stuff that we were missing while he was traveling, while he was in the league."

Carmelo won the national championship with Syracuse in 2003, before declaring for the draft that year and enjoyed a successful NBA career. He played 19 seasons and was a 10-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA Team member.

