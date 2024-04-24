Boogie Fland college offers: Which schools are on star guard's radar

Boogie Fland has decommitted from Kentucky, and his new destination is a matter of some intrigue. Fland committed to Kentucky after rejecting multiple officers from Alabama, Indiana, UConn, and others. His recruitment has taken a turn after John Calipari's exit to Arkansas.

Arkansas appears to be a frontrunner in the race to sign Fland. Travis Branham of 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Fland had an official visit to Arkansas planned for Wednesday. This comes as a big sign of his potential move to Arkansas, following Karten Knox, who committed to them on Tuesday.

"Five-star guard Boogie Fland will take an official visit to Arkansas tomorrow," reported Travis Branham.

Other programs are eyeing Bland if he doesn't commit to Arkansas. Louisville has been following the player for a long time now, however, there is no news of Fland's visit to their campus as of now.

Moreover, Illinois is also one of the potential locations for him because of his relations with former Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who is now at Illinois.

Fland was the No. 2 point guard in the class of 2024 and was ranked No. 15 in ESPN's top 100.

Due to numerous players leaving, Mark Pope, the new Kentucky head coach, has landed in a very active transfer season and will look to solidify his roster for the upcoming campaign.

How has Boogie Fland performed in his high school career?

During high school, Boogie Fland led Archbishop Stepinac to consecutive championships in 2023 and 2024. He also earned the MVP honors both times. He was instrumental in securing the inaugural PSAL vs CHSAA AA Championship victory for Stepican over Eagle Academy. He secured 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists and won the game by 75-64.

Fland averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game as a senior there. As a result, he ended up receiving 30 offers from Division I programs and was also the first player in NYC high school to secure NIL deals.

