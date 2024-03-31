“BOX OFFICE”: CBB fans are excited for Monday night games featuring Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins vs. Paige Bueckers battles

The Elite Eight for the women's basketball March Madness 2024 is set for Monday night, featuring highly anticipated showdowns between top college stars. Caitlin Clark's Iowa will square off against Angel Reese's LSU, while JuJu Watkins' USC will take on Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies.

The lineup has sparked excitement among fans.

"BOX OFFICE," said one fan.

Caitlin Clark, a standout in women's college basketball, has shattered records this season. Named Big Ten Player of the Year, she boasts impressive averages of 31.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, while also setting the all-time NCAA Division-I scoring record.

Angel Reese, crowned SEC Player of the Year, maintains averages of 18.7 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

JuJu Watkins, honored as Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, showcases remarkable stats with 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, along with Al-Pac-12 accolades.

Paige Buecker, a redshirt junior, earns All-American honors and the title of Big East Player of the Year, with solid averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season.

With all of them ready to face each other on Monday, here are the other reactions on platform X (formerly Twitter).

"We have to appreciate these matchups right here man, this is peak women basketball."

"Yeah if there's nothing else on"

"I got Caitlin and Paige."

"We all know Iowa gonna win."

"Everyone know Caitlin smokin Angel and whoever next."

"Men's basketball can never pick this many stars atleast not nowadays."

"Gotta be must watch. Can't wait!!!"

"Better than the men's side."

"I can already feel the adrenaline pumping just thinking about it! My popcorn is ready, my couch is calling... let's go!"

"The best night in the history of women's sports. AND WE WILL BE SEATED."

"Monday?? Wow and I gotta work."

"The hyper has never reached this level. Exciting time in the sport."

"Caitlin Clarke revenge game will be epic."

"Way more aura than that Mens tourney."

"This is a race war I am team Black Women."

Women's March Madness 2024 Elite Eight: What to Expect?

LSU v Iowa

After an impressive run, Iowa gears up to face defending champions LSU in a highly anticipated rematch. Led by standout player Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes aim to take revenge for their previous loss to LSU.

While USC, led by star player JuJu Watkins, presents a formidable challenge to UConn and Paige Bueckers' injury-depleted roster.

