"Braden Smith is one of the top 5 players in the Big Ten": CBB analyst has bold statement for Purdue Guard ahead of 2024 March Madness

With March Madness around the corner, CBS analyst Jon Rothstein named Braden Smith one of the top five players in the Big Ten. He further went on to suggest that Smith should be playing like the best “point guards in the country.”

Braden Smith has an average of 13.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He could convert 44.1% of his shots from a 3-point range and has a success rate of 82.2% with his free throws. As fans are eagerly waiting for March Madness to begin, Smith’s team tops the Big Ten followed by Illinois and Northwestern Wildcats. It has a 27-3 record and a 16-3 record in the conference.

Jon Rothstein made the comments while participating in the show ‘Drive to March Madness’ on CBS Sports. Analyst Gary Parrish also participated in the show along with CBS Sportscaster Brent Stover and Jamaican American former Basketball player Roy Hibbert.

After recalling his conversation with Purdue head coach Matt Painter last week, Rothstein shifted his focus to Braden Smith and said:

"I think we now have to make the statement: Braden Smith is one of the Top 5 players in the Big Ten. He should be an All-Big First-Team caliber player. Playing like one of the best point guards in the country."

Braden Smith named a finalist in the Bob Cousy award

A month ago, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released a list of the top 10 point guards in the country and skipped the name of Braden. The award is given to the country's best collegiate basketball point guard.

Reacting to the same, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter relied on the wisdom of Indiana coach Bob Knight and shared:

“Basketball was watched by millions but understood by few.”

A month later, Braden’s name featured in the list. Along with Zach Edey, Smith has been named to an All-America watch list by U.S Basketball Writers of America. It is a matter of joy to his fans and a boost to his confidence ahead of the March Madness.

Rothstein’s words demonstrate how the budding star from Westfield is becoming part of the conversations focused on the finest collegiate players in the country.