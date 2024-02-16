Braden Smith NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Purdue guard ft. New Orleans Pelicans and more

Purdue point guard Braden Smith has been cruising through a fine season, but he may be soon bound for the NBA. The sophomore guard is in his second year as a starter and is gaining attention with his excellent passing and perimeter scoring. While Smith might choose to return to Purdue, he also might elect to enter the draft.

Smith was ranked the nation's No. 198 player in the 2022 recruiting class by 247sports.com. He was then 5-foot-10, and has since grown two inches. He also spent the last two seasons running the Purdue offense, averaging a total of 13.9 ppg and 7.0 apg.

This season, Smith has jumped to 15.3 ppg, and he's already in Purdue's top 10 in single-season assists with 171. Smith is only 36 assists shy of Purdue's single-season record, and he's likely to set it. He's also hitting 42.3% of his 3-point attempts. Given his small stature, Smith isn't likely to end up in the NBA draft lottery, but he could well enter the league.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Braden Smith

Zion Williamson could use another point guard in New Orleans and Braden Smith could fit the bill.

#1. New Orleans Pelicans

While the New Orleans Pelicans are building around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, they are a bit thin at guard. CJ McCollum is a quality player, but he's 32 years old, and New Orleans would be wise to start looking to its future at the guard positions. Smith's ball-handling and perimeter skills could add some spark to a Pelicans team hanging around the Playoff picture anyway.

#2. Los Angeles Clippers

A player like Smith would probably benefit from an apprenticeship period to learn the NBA game. For that reason, the Los Angeles Clippers make sense. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are future Hall of Famers, but they are 35 and 34 years old, respectively. Smith would benefit under the mentorship of two legends, and the Clippers, already a competitive team, would get a younger perimeter shooter.

#3. Memphis Grizzlies

Similarly, if Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are healthy (and available to play), the Memphis Grizzlies have a great backcourt. The problem is that hasn't been the case much lately. In any case, the Grizzlies are next-to-worst in 3-point percentage in the NBA, and a reliable shooter could be irresistible, even if Morant and Bane are good at it. A wide-open offense would fit well for Smith.

#4. Golden State Warriors

Take a veteran, perimeter-oriented team and add more than a sprinkle of grey hairs and beards. Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson are all NBA legends. But Thompson, at 33, is the youngest of the group. Braden Smith would represent a shot at youth, and the Golden State Warriors would add yet another 3-point shooter. A solid pairing all around.

#5. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are a loaded team, and Jrue Holiday has the point guard spot locked down. but Holiday is 33 years old and another good guard would be a helpful addition. Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Braden Smith could lead the Celtics for years to come.

Where do you think Braden Smith will play in the NBA? Is he ready for the jump or should he stay at Purdue? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.