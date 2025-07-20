Bradley Beal's EYBL squad punch Peach Jam Finals ticket with nail biting win over Team Why Not

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal saw his Nike EYBL team, Bradley Beal Elite, enter the finals of the Peach Jam tournament on Saturday. The team secured a place in the finals after a tight 69-68 win against Team Why Not at the Riverview Activities Center.The SLAM High School Instagram page shared some highlights of the game, which saw Jashawn &quot;JJ&quot; Andrews and Trey Pearson go off, leading to the win. However, it was a tightly contested final, with the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Christian Collins, giving a tough fight.&quot;Brad Beal Elite is going BACK TO THE PEACH JAM CHAMPIONSHIP 🚨 They were last year’s 16U champs 🔥 @nikeeyb @_maxx_,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBradley Beal Elite finished first in Division D with a 5-2 record and five points. In their match against Team Why Not, Sheek Pearson scored 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds, one block and converted 5-of-7 of his shots from the charity stripe in 32 minutes.He was helped by JJ Andrews with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists, while shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 6-for-11 from the free-throw line.For Team Why Not, Christian Collins was assisted by Julius Price and EJ Vernon, who came off the bench, as the trio combined for 35 points; however, it was not enough.The St. John Bosco small forward will team up with the No. 2 recruit, Brandon McCoy and the son of the 2009 NBA Champion, Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza, after he announced his transfer. Last season, he led the team to a 26-7 record and an 8-2 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League.The 6-foot-8 forward has received offers from programs including the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Stanford Cardinals, Arkansas Razorbacks and Baylor Bears.Bradley Beal Elite to face NY Rens in the finals of the Nike EYBL Peach JamBradley Beal Elite will take on the NY Rens, who finished with a 6-1 record in Division C. The Rens come into this game after a massive 75-54 win against Expressions on Saturday.In that win, four of their starting five players scored in double-digits, with Jasiah Jervis scoring a game-high 18 points on 53.8% shooting, including 42.9% from behind the arc. He also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block.The teams will face each other in the finals on Sunday.