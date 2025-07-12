Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares a bold message as he prepares to return following injury

Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, is gearing up for his senior year of high school basketball, and from the looks of it, he means business going into the season. After spending some time on the sidelines due to injury, the 6-foot-9 forward is now looking locked in and ready to go.

On Friday, he shared an Instagram post with a bold caption, saying:

"I'll Be back soon for the ones who doubted me."

The post was a video that kicked off with snapshots from various news outlets featuring Tajh Ariza's name, followed by clips of him grinding, putting in work on the court, hitting the gym, and going through intense drills.

"This whole thing has been mental for me," the voice over of Tajh said. "Trying to figure out just ways to keep going, keep pushing through this adversity that I'm dealing with right now.

"You know it sucks when you're hurt, especially because I can't play the sport I love, have been playing my whole life. So, I'm getting stronger off the court, lifting, honing in on the little details every day. For me, it's my ball handling and making my jump shot smoother."

For Tajh, the goal is to keep getting better. He sees no limit to the improvements he can make on his way to getting into the NBA, winning championships, and winning MVPs.

"For myself, I don't really see a ceiling," he said. "I think I can get better, just keep getting better. I see myself in the league, number one draft pick, winning a championship, MVP, and if I don't get it, I'mma get it next year."

Even with the injury and all the tough days that come with it, Tajh's found a way to keep pushing, especially with the help and support of his inner circle.

"I've been figuring it out and leaning in on my circle. There have been days when I'm just like, damn, I'm hurt, this really sucks, but I gotta get up and just go to work, so I can get back to where I was and better. Show everybody who's doubting me right now that I'm here."

Tajh Ariza was forced to sit out the remainder of the summer, missing out on EYBL and AAU games after the regular season with Westchester last season. He, however, led the Westchester Comets to a first-place finish in the California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball league, ending the season with a 24-10 record.

Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, leaves his dad's alma mater, Westchester High, for St. John Bosco High School

Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, has transitioned to St. John Bosco High School ahead of his senior high school basketball season. Tajh Ariza only played one season with Westchester, his father's alma mater, as he was previously at St. Bernard. Now, Tajh will be reuniting with former St. Bernard teammate Christian Collins.

To be eligible to play right away, Tajh Ariza would need to change his residence, and according to reports, he's already taken that step. He's currently attending classes at St. John Bosco, which suggests he's well on track to suit up for the team this season.

