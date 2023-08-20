Brady Stevens, son of Celtics executive Brad Stevens, commits to Notre Dame basketball

Brady Stevens, son of the former head coach of the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens recently committed to the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-3 guard played for Wellesley High School, and he is going to graduate soon. Playing for Wellesley High, Brady is a shooting guard, who wasn't heavily ranked.

Committing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as Brady posted on his Instagram and X, the freshman will be playing under Micah Shrewsberry. Micah was an assistant coach under Brad Stevens at Boston for six years. Brady will now be joining the new-faced Fighting Irish.

Apart from his high school basketball team, Brady also played for the Middlesex Magic under the Under Armour Association. Joining the Fighting Irish, Brady is the second commit for the school after Markus Burton, a three-star guard signed with Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish had a losing record last season, with a 14th seed in the ACC. Having finished the season with a record of 11-21, Notre Dame missed the tournament, after they appeared for the first time in five years back in 2022. With the addition of Brady, the Fighting Irish will have a supportive scorer.

Brady Stevens is a threatening shooter

Brady Stevens (Instagram)

Playing against local high schools, Brady Stevens put up a great shooting display in almost every game. Stevens has the ability to make tough shots off the catch, making him a great catch-and-shoot player. Brady is not just any catch-and-shoot player, as he can make deep shots as well.

Looking at his game, Brady would make for a great shooting backup for the Fighting Irish and a reliable future asset. Notre Dame hasn't been as active of a school for a few years. The school has not had any major commitments for quite a while now. Brady Stevens will be making his debut next year, as he'll finish his senior year at Wellesley.

Brady Stevens (Instagram)

It will be interesting to see Brady step afoot on the college basketball hardwood, as his presence will be much anticipated for the Fighting Irish. Basketball runs in Stevens's blood and Brady's performance in his senior year and his freshman year will be crucial, as he moves forward with his basketball career.

The Fighting Irish on the other hand will look to finally have a decent season, after struggling in the ACC for long. The 2023-24 season is set to tip off on the 7th of November, as the Fighting Irish will face the Purple Eagles.