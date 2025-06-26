New Arizona commit Brayden Burries had a proud moment on Thursday night as he watched former Wildcats forward Carter Bryant get selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 14th pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Burries took to his Instagram story and reposted Bryant’s draft announcement with the caption:

“Proudd family.”

Brayden Burries drops 2-word reaction as Arizona’s Carter Bryant joins Victor Wembanyama with pick 14 at the NBA draft. Image Credit: IG/@braydenburries0

Carter Bryant is an inspiration to Brayden Burries, who can now look up to him as someone who made it to the NBA after taking the same college path.

Bryant, who played one strong season at Arizona, was a key part of the Wildcats’ success in the 2024-25 campaign. He offered a smooth offensive game, length, and ability to defend multiple positions; he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 46% from three in his freshman year.

His versatility on both ends of the court caught the attention of NBA scouts early, and by draft night, the Spurs saw enough to pair him with rising star Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

Bryant will offer shooting and can stretch the floor while also guarding the perimeter. He will likely slot in as a wing or stretch-four option in their developing young core.

Meanwhile, Brayden Buries is one of the top-rated guards coming out of the 2025 class. He is expected to bring scoring, energy, and creativity to Arizona once he arrives on campus.

The guard was named California Mr. Basketball for 2025 following a solid senior year at Eleanor Roosevelt. He was also selected to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

Brayden Burries reveals why he chose Arizona

Brayden Burries was sought after by a couple of highly rated programs, including USC and Arizona. However, the guard opted for the latter, and he revealed the reason why in an April chat with ESPN.

"Arizona was the best fit for me and my family," Burries told ESPN. "Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is a great guy. They have been recruiting me for a while. He allows his players to play both up and down, but they also execute within a structured framework. Everyone is held accountable. Their style of play is smart and aggressive."

Oregon, Tennessee and Alabama also showed interest in Burries, but he was drawn to the energy of the Wildcats' fan base.

"I love the fan base," Burries said.

The guard led Roosevelt to the California state championship in his senior year, producing 44 points in the title game against Archbishop Riordan.

