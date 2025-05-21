Braydon Hawthorne recruitment update: 4-star standout announces commitment to Mark Pope's Kentucky

Braydon Hawthorne, the class of 2025 No.33-ranked player by 247Sports, has committed to Mark Pope's Kentucky. The 6-foot-8, 175-pound small forward was one of the most anticipated recruits.
He revealed his decision to join the Wildcats over programs like Duke, Virginia Tech and others, live on 247Sports on Tuesday.
Kentucky was always in the mix for Hawthorne. However, many fans and pundits anticipated him to go with West Virginia as the Mountaineers reportedly provided higher compensation. They also offered higher playing time, something that will be situational with Pope due to Kentucky's depth.
However, Braydon Hawthorne made it clear he wants to earn his playing time at Kentucky.
"If I come in and do what I got to do, then I will have an opportunity to play," he said. "If not, I am going to put my head down and keep working and get ready for the next year and do what I can to support my team."
When asked about his decision to play for Mark Pope, Hawthorne highlighted the coach's persona and his coaching staff's effort in his recruitment.
"Coach Pope's personality is amazing," he said. "Before I was ranked Jason Hart was onto me in July, that means a lot to me too."
What does Braydon Hawthorne bring to Mark Pope's roster?
Braydon Hawthorne is a modern win with two-way abilities. His size and quickness allow him to defend multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes and contest shots. He has displayed the ability to create his own shot, play through contact and convert threes.
These qualities can blend seamlessly in Mark Pope's high-tempo offense that capitalizes on the versatility of his players. Hawthorne's ability to play shooting guard and small forward will allow him to feature in multiple lineups.
Braydon Hawthorne now joins former OTE guard Jasper Johnson, All-American center Malachi Moreno and Mega Superbet's Andrija Jelavic as the latest recruits at Kentucky.
The Wildcats now make for the 11th-best recruiting class in the nation. They have also added Kam Williams, Jaland Lowe, Mouhamed Dioubate, Jayden Quaintance, Denzel Aberdeen and Reece Potter out of the portal.
