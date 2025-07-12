BREAKING: Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford faces DUI charges ahead of sophomore season with Bruce Pearl 

The Auburn Tigers are coming off one of the best seasons in their history. With freshman Tahaad Pettiford on the team, the Tigers reached the Final Four of March Madness for only the second time in their history. Under coach Bruce Pearl, Pettiford was able to help the Tigers in a non-starting role.

Ad

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Pettiford was expected to take on a bigger role on and off the court. On the court, he was expected to emerge as a star, and off the court, he was expected to take on a leadership role. However, that could have changed because on Saturday morning, it was reported that Pettiford was arrested on Friday on a DUI charge.

"Auburn sophomore Tahaad Pettiford was arrested last night on DUI charges in Lee County, per records."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a report from On3, Pettiford was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Lee County on DUI charges. His bond was set at $1000. According to Pettiford's arrest records, alcohol was the substance related to the DUI charges. His blood alcohol content was not reported, but since he is underage, having a BAC of 0.02% is considered illegal in Alabama.

Further news on Pettiford's charges have not been reported.

Ad

The rising star averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a freshman for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.

Tahaad Pettiford chose to return to Auburn after initially declaring for the 2025 NBA draft

After last season, Tahaad Pettiford made the decision to enter the NBA draft process. However, before the deadline, Pettiford withdrew his name from the draft process, choosing to return to the Tigers for at least one more season. He spoke to ESPN earlier in the offseason about this decision.

Ad

"I was happy to go through the process, getting feedback from NBA teams," Pettiford said. "Going back to Auburn is a better situation for me. I see myself being a higher pick next year. It wasn’t 100% this year, so I didn’t want to take that chance. Being a short guard, it won’t be easy to play in the league, but I know I can do it. It’s maybe not the right time."

Coach Pearl had expressed excitement with Pettiford returning to the Tigers. He is expected to be one of the team's best players next season. However, it is unclear if these recent charges could impact his availability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here