BREAKING: Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford faces DUI charges ahead of sophomore season with Bruce Pearl 

The Auburn Tigers are coming off one of the best seasons in their history. With freshman Tahaad Pettiford on the team, the Tigers reached the Final Four of March Madness for only the second time in their history. Under coach Bruce Pearl, Pettiford was able to help the Tigers in a non-starting role.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Pettiford was expected to take on a bigger role on and off the court. On the court, he was expected to emerge as a star, and off the court, he was expected to take on a leadership role. However, that could have changed because on Saturday morning, it was reported that Pettiford was arrested on Friday on a DUI charge.
"Auburn sophomore Tahaad Pettiford was arrested last night on DUI charges in Lee County, per records."
According to a report from On3, Pettiford was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Lee County on DUI charges. His bond was set at $1000. According to Pettiford's arrest records, alcohol was the substance related to the DUI charges. His blood alcohol content was not reported, but since he is underage, having a BAC of 0.02% is considered illegal in Alabama.
Further news on Pettiford's charges have not been reported.
The rising star averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a freshman for Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers.
Tahaad Pettiford chose to return to Auburn after initially declaring for the 2025 NBA draft
After last season, Tahaad Pettiford made the decision to enter the NBA draft process. However, before the deadline, Pettiford withdrew his name from the draft process, choosing to return to the Tigers for at least one more season. He spoke to ESPN earlier in the offseason about this decision.
"I was happy to go through the process, getting feedback from NBA teams," Pettiford said. "Going back to Auburn is a better situation for me. I see myself being a higher pick next year. It wasn’t 100% this year, so I didn’t want to take that chance. Being a short guard, it won’t be easy to play in the league, but I know I can do it. It’s maybe not the right time."
Coach Pearl had expressed excitement with Pettiford returning to the Tigers. He is expected to be one of the team's best players next season. However, it is unclear if these recent charges could impact his availability.
