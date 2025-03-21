  • home icon
  Bree Hall gets real on MiLaysia Fulwiley ahead of South Carolina's March Madness run

Bree Hall gets real on MiLaysia Fulwiley ahead of South Carolina's March Madness run

By Koby del Rosario
Modified Mar 21, 2025 04:08 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship - South Carolina vs Texas - Source: Imagn
MiLaysia Fulwiley in the win over Texas. - Source: Jim Dedmon, Imagn

The South Carolina Gamecocks, led by MiLaysia Fulwiley, are gunning for their third national title in four years this March Madness. They are banking on the momentum garnered after winning their third straight SEC Tournament championship on Mar. 9 defeating the Texas Longhorns.

Fielded by standouts such as Bree Hall, the Gamecocks are headed into the national tournament as the top seed in the Birmingham 2 Regional, as they have done in the past few seasons.

During the media availability on Thursday, Hall, who is in her senior year, was asked about the strides she has seen in MiLaysia Fulwiley in two years playing together.

"I'd definitely say her defense. Her defense has been incredible," Hall said (2:40). "Her defense was always really good, but to see some of the things that she has had to work on just grow, especially like help side defense and things of that nature.
"I feel like she's really taken responsibility and asking questions on how to improve in that part of her game."
In her sophomore season at South Carolina, Fulwiley has averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals a game while Hall is tallying around 6.2 markers, 3.2 caroms and 1.0 dimes per contest.

Apart from Bree Hall sharing how MiLaysia Fulwiley has improved on defense, Sania Feagin has also taken strides defensively this year. Later on in the press conference, she was asked about this improvement, to which she shared how she has revamped her approach towards stopping her opponents from scoring.

"My approach changed as in just staying in the help-side, being coachable and playing defense using my feet, using my voice as well to help my teammates. I mean, just staying disciplined cause blocked shots can lead to fouls so, just being disciplined," Feagin shared. (5:40)

The South Carolina Gamecocks will commence their national championship defense in March Madness on Friday, with their first-round matchup against the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Edited by Ruth John S
