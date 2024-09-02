"Bringing Championship Vibes": Bengals fan Dan Hurley ignites 'Ruler of the Jungle' buzz ahead of Patriots showdown in Week 1

As a long-time Cincinnati Bengals fan, UConn coach Dan Hurley will lead the "Who Dey" chant as the Ruler of the Jungle for the team's opening game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Aug 8. The speculations first began when the Bengals asked Hurley via X if he was available next Sunday.

The two-time championship coach later replied:

"Let’s go!! Home opener…Bringing Championship Vibes and Mojo to the Jungle!! Who Dey!!! 🐅🏆"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Bengals have since confirmed that Hurley will indeed be the Ruler of the Jungle in Week 1.

Expand Tweet

Per Cincinnati.com, Dan Hurley said he first became a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals after the 1981 Freezer Bowl, when the Bengals defeated the San Diego Chargers. This AFC Championship game is still the second-coldest game in NFL history. Hurley also showed his love for the team when he said “Who Dey” after UConn defeated the Cincinnati-based Xavier in January.

The Ruler of the Jungle is a tradition established in 2021 when a celebrity will lead the pre-game "Who Dey" chant before the kick-off at Paycor Stadium. "The Ruler of the Jungle establishes the ultimate home-field advantage in the NFL,” the Bengals website reads.

Dan Hurley prepares to lead the UConn Huskies to a three-peat

After winning the second straight NCAA championship last season, Dan Hurley and UConn have set the bar quite high for the upcoming season. Although he lost four starters to the NBA draft, coach Hurley has put together similar talents through the transfer portal and freshman recruits.

When talking to Jon Rothstein on his 'College Hoops Today' podcast, the writer asked Hurley how he stays process-driven with such a huge goal. The coach said,

"So much of that is settled at the end of the year. It’s so far down the road that all you can focus on is are we playing the right way based on our talent and are we getting the absolute most out of the next thing that we do as a team, whether that’s a summer practice or preseason conditioning.

"For us, we are at the point as a program where it’s championships or bust. Just going into the year, you’re in the proper position if you have a group that you think is capable of getting to the Final Four or winning the Big East. We certainly feel like with this group that we have enough talent here to go into a season to do the things that we want to do."

Hurley and Huskies will look to join the UCLA Bruins as the only team to in NCAA history to win three straight national championships.

What are your predictions for the UConn Huskies? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also read: "Toughness, physicality and on-ball defense" - Dan Hurley showers praise on freshman Ahmad Nowell, lists his best attributes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here