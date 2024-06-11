"Bro's scared of a challenge" "Straight business": College world divided over Dan Hurley live recruiting at NBA Top 100 camp after Lakers rejection

Dan Hurley has announced that he is not leaving the UConn Huskies to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. Just 24 hours after formally announcing that he is staying in Storrs to chase a third consecutive NCAA men's basketball championship, footage of him recruiting players during the NBA Top 100 Camp was posted on Instagram by br_hoops.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement about Dan Hurley returning right to business after reportedly turning down the offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Hurley turned down Kentucky and the Lakers in 2 months. Connecticut is whatever is better than a blue blood," one fan said.

"He really mean straight business," another fan said.

"Why would you want to play anywhere else??? Best coach in basketball," one fan said.

Some people took this as a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers and are upset that he stayed with the UConn Huskies.

"Could've made 70 ms Hurley!" a fan said.

"Bros scared of a challenge," another fan said.

"BOOOO he scared of LakeShow!!" one fan said.

Dan Hurley was rumored to be the replacement for John Calipari at Kentucky earlier this year and was also linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it is now clear that he is remaining with the UConn Huskies for this upcoming college basketball season.

What should people expect from UConn Huskies and Dan Hurley this upcoming season?

The UConn Huskies are back-to-back national champions and have lost some significant talent. However, they have recruited well out of high school and they were able to add a pair of talented layers to the NCAA Transfer Portal with center Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan) and guard Aidan Mahaney (Saint Mary's) to bolster the roster.

The UConn Huskies have a distinctive advantage compared to the remainder of the nation right now as they have not played a close game in the NCAA Tournament during their last two national championship runs. This team is built to dominate and it will be difficult to picture anything besides injury slowing this team down.

The news around Dan Hurley also helps recruiting as he now has the ability to say he chose Storrs over the NBA and Kentucky.

