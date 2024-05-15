"Bro shot it to the moon" - Fans are impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny James' first scrimmage during 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Bronny James announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft last month, while also maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. The former USC Trojans guard is participating in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which began on Sunday and has thrived over the first few days.

That continued on Tuesday as the son of future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James played in his first scrimmage. The Dunk Central shared the footage, captioning the post:

"Bronny James in his first scrimmage 👀 (🎥 @Frankie_Vision )"

Check out footage of Bronny James' first scrimmage below:

Expand Tweet

Bronny's performance left fans impressed:

"Bro shot it to the moon," @joegrower420 claimed

"He looks much better with nba spacing," said another fan.

However, certain fans found his performance underwhelming, noting that he scored just four points:

Expand Tweet

"No way we’re hyping up 2 made buckets😭," this fan shared a similar sentiment.

@Bram_Solo18 claimed that the college game did not do him justice:

"Looks much better at this space and pace. Always said the college game is different than the pros. I never liked using ncaa ball as a criteria for judging players. Aside from the stars and the guys who stayed to develop you don’t know whose game is actually gonna translate."

Bronny James expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft

While Bronny James maintained his collegiate eligibility upon entering the 2024 NBA Draft, he is expected to remain in the draft. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news after the former USC Trojans guard was medically cleared to play in the NBA, tweeting:

"Sources: Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week."

Check out Shams Charania's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

His health has been something that teams are likely monitoring. James suffered cardiac arrest during an offseason practice last July. His collegiate debut was delayed until December 10th as he missed the first eight games of the season. In 25 games played, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting just 36.6% from the field, 26.7% from three-point range and 67.6% from the free-throw line.