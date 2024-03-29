“Bro take the L you lost” - Fans react to lawmaker Matt Maddock mistaking Gonzaga's team buses for 'illegal invaders'

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are preparing for their Sweet 16 matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. However, with the political climate at an all-time high, not everyone sees things the same way.

Michigan State's Republican representative Matt Maddock posted on social media a picture of three buses getting loaded up and having a police escort. Maddock believed it to be "illegal invaders," but it was only the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team.

Expand Tweet

Fans rushed to Maddock's X post and were quick to point out it was just some basketball players playing in March Madness.

"Bro take the L you lost," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is clear that Maddock had some issues understanding what was happening and has not backed down on social media as of this writing.

What did this thread even mean?

Matt Maddock used pictures of an airplane unloading passengers into three buses at Detriot Metro and claimed "illegal immigrants" were entering the country with a police escort. However, it was nothing of the sort.

Instead, it was the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team that was getting into the Detroit area for its March Madness preparation, as Little Caesars Arena is the host arena for their region of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.

Also Read: "West Virginia women's team getting did bad by these refs": $58.6M worth Damian Lillard calls out referees for alleged bias in Caitlin Clark game

How will the Gonzaga Bulldogs look in the Sweet 16?

Gonzaga has a tough matchup in the Midwest Region on Friday evening as the fifth-seeded Bulldogs take on the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. According to ESPN Bet, the Bulldogs are considered a 5.5-point underdog in this game and will have their hands full trying to limit guard Braden Smith and center Zach Edey.

This Gonzaga Bulldogs program has been an offensive powerhouse with 84.9 points per game scored and led by forwards Graham Ike and Anton Watson, so they have some size to compare with Edey's dominating stature. While it should be an exciting game, the Purdue Boilermakers should be able to advance into the Elite Eight while the Bulldogs have their season end after the 40 minutes conclude.

However, this game is played on the court, not on paper or through the odds. This game should be an exciting watch, as either team could make a massive run and have a legitimate chance to cut the nets.

Also Read: James Madison coaching candidates: Top 5 Mark Byington replacements as former HC leaves for Vanderbilt ft. Bob Huggins