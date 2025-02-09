“Bro wanna play her future teammate”: College hoops fans react as Paige Bueckers names Arika Ogunbowale, Aaliyah Edwards and more for 1v1 battle 

College hoops fans were buzzing after UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers shared her dream list of 1v1 matchups. In an Instagram video on Saturday, Bueckers listed five players she’d love to face on the court, featuring a mix of WNBA talent and familiar collegiate names. Her lineup included Arike Ogunbowale, Aaliyah Edwards, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Natasha Cloud.

Trending

The selection sparked opinions from fans on Instagram in the comment section.

“Bro wanna play her future teammate,” a fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts as Paige Bueckers names Arika Ogunbowale, Aaliyah Edwards and more for 1v1 battle - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

“Play against Arike every day at practice?” another fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts as Paige Bueckers names Arika Ogunbowale, Aaliyah Edwards and more for 1v1 battle - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

Others were quick to react to the possible 1v1 matchups.

"Play against Arike every day at practice?" one fan wrote.

"I knew she would say Aaliyah," another fan said.

College hoops fan reacts as Paige Bueckers names Arika Ogunbowale, Aaliyah Edwards and more for 1v1 battle - Image source: Instagram/paigebueckers

Fans also speculated about how these matchups might play out, with many expressing their belief in Bueckers’ ability to hold her own against elite competition. Some envisioned her future as a potential teammate of these stars, a scenario that seems increasingly plausible as she inches closer to a professional debut.

Hoops Analyst makes bold claim about Paige Bueckers and the mounting pressure with UConn

The No. 5-ranked UConn Huskies’ 80-76 loss to the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Thursday sparked a heated conversation surrounding star player Paige Bueckers. Hoops analyst Rachel DeMita shared her thoughts on the situation in a YouTube video on Saturday, highlighting how media narratives and championship expectations may be taking a toll on Bueckers.

DeMita pointed out that Bueckers has been placed under immense pressure due to constant comparisons to Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins.

“The narrative going into the season was that Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins were the two superstars to watch,” DeMita said. “But the media has constantly framed Paige as ‘the Caitlin Clark before Caitlin Clark,’ creating unrealistic expectations for her.”

This relentless comparison, DeMita argued, has unfairly set fans up to expect Clark-level performances from Bueckers every game.

“Paige isn’t playing badly,” DeMita said. “She’s a great player, but fans have been conditioned to think she’s underperforming when she scores 14 points and dishes out eight assists in a game where she’s being double-teamed.”

DeMita also criticized the overwhelming expectation that Bueckers would lead UConn (22-3, 13-0 Big East) to a national championship in her final college season. DeMita highlighted the emotional toll this scrutiny has taken on Bueckers, suggesting that burnout may be affecting her performance.

“The narrative has been that this is Paige’s year,” DeMita said. “She’s going to win the championship, go to the WNBA as the No. 1 pick, and fulfill all the projections mapped out for her since the beginning of the season.”

“I honestly feel like she might be burnt out. Her joy for basketball seems to be fading, and that’s heartbreaking.”

Bueckers’ performance against Tennessee (17-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) seemed to reflect these concerns. Despite recording eight assists and four rebounds, her shooting faltered, making just 5 of 16 attempts from the field. For someone renowned for her sharpshooting ability, it was an off night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here