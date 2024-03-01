Bronny James' college vs. high school stats comparison: A look at the basketball journey of LeBron's son

Bronny James has had an up-and-down start to his collegiate career. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest ahead of his true freshman season, delaying his debut. While there were questions if he would return to the court at all, the younger James made his debut on December 10, less than five months after suffering cardiac arrest, missing just eight games.

Bronny has appeared in all 19 of the USC Trojans' games since returning to the court. He is averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.1% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line.

Prior to suffering cardiac arrest, ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected Bronny to be selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft. His struggles in his return have led Givony to move the Trojans guard to the second round of their 2025 NBA mock Draft.

How did Bronny James perform in his high school career?

Bronny James has garnered plenty of attention since before he entered high school. He began his high school career as a member of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, making the varsity team. While much of his high school stats are not available, he averaged just 15 minutes per game as a freshman, averaging 4.1 points per game.

Bronny hardly played the following year after tearing his meniscus, scoring seven points in his return to the court in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 29 games in his junior season.

In his final season of high school basketball, Bronny broke out, averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He was named to the McDonald's All-American Game, finishing with 15 points while shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

LeBron James weighs in on Bronny James' future

Bronny James has not revealed whether he plans to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. His father, LeBron James, recently shared that the decision will be entirely up to him. Speaking to the Inside the NBA crew during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar stated:

"It's up to him. It's up to the kid. Obviously, we're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now, has the Pac-12 Tournament coming up - heartbreaker last night in overtime, heartbreaker last night in overtime - we're going to weigh our options and we're going to let the kid make the decision. It's definitely not financial."

Check out LeBron James' comments on Bronny James' future below:

There has been plenty of speculation about Bronny's NBA future. However, it appears that he has yet to make a decision.