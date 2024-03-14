"Bronny James is so mid it's crazy" - LeBron James' son Bronny James faces fans' wrath despite 80-74 win over Washington

Bronny James and the USC Trojans advanced to the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament with an 80-74 win over the Washington Huskies on Wednesday. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished with seven points, five rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes while shooting 1 of 2 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Despite playing strong defense and hitting the go-ahead free throws that gave the Trojans the lead for good with 3:29 to play, Bronny faced criticism from fans.

@MrCartmenezz was not impressed with the son of the future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer:

"Bronny James is so mid it’s crazy."

@jordanpaytonsn1 claimed that Bronny is no closer to an NBA player than they are:

"Not like I'm a scout, but watching USC-Washington and Bronny James is about as close to an NBA player right now as I am ..."

@jnigga96 believes Bryce James will be the better player of LeBron's sons:

"As a LeBron fan even I can admit that Bronny James ain't it, bryce gone be better."

@BarryBandzzz criticized Bronny's ability as a floor spacer:

"Bronny James can’t space the floor for s**t."

@vibin3000 questioned:

"Would Bronny James be playing in college if he wasn’t Lebron son?"

@BIG_Smoove4 blamed the Trojans for not getting Bronny involved:

"Damn is they gone get bronny james involve damn lol"

@CDUBB_CW speculated that the true freshman guard would be better off transferring:

"If Bronny James was able to help contribute for USC, they would be up now. Not the kids fault entirely, but he definitely needs to contemplate the transfer portal if opportunity not given at USC,"

@idcstfumaynee noted that Bronny has not been a focal point of the Trojans' offense:

"no wonder Bronny doesn’t get any points Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, and Isaiah Collier combined for 83% of the teams shot attempts 😂."

@FreeCattleNews claimed that playing with Bronny must be difficult after the Trojans' X account used his photo for their victory post:

"Bronny had 7-5-0 Ellis had 25-3-3 Collier had 13-6-7 Johnson had 14-8-4 There's no way I would play with Bronny if I was a college player. He gets all the attention when he's a rotational player who played 18 minutes. It's super lame to put his picture and discredit the others."

@MintSports shared a similar reaction:

"Boogie Ellis dropped 25 points and the pic is bronny bc they won."

@trini2theheart advised the USC guard to take a different career path:

"Bronny man just be an agent bro. Bball not for you champ."

@cmillar18 suggested he does not do much:

"bronny plays basketball like I do with randoms at the ucla gym...running around aimlessly on defense hoping to make a good defensive play or rebound every 10 minutes. Standing around on offense because i'm the fifth option. Rinse. Repeat."

@850ZOE believes Bronny's game needs to develop:

"There’s NO WAY Bronny should even think about entering the draft. He needs another year of school or even maybe another 2/3 years. He ain’t hurting for cash."

@quack12podcast wrote:

"It's so funny when they hype up Bronny on the broadcast, and then show his stat line of 37% FG, 4 PPG."

@tsmith6309 shared a similar stance:

"Bronny averaging 4.8 ppg and they wondering where he’ll go in the draft. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️"

Bronny James and Isaiah Collier gift teammates custom Beats by Dre headphones

Bronny James and Isaiah Collier both joined the USC Trojans as highly-touted guards who could be one-and-done prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament, they gifted their teammates with custom Beats by Dre headphones. USC basketball's X account shared footage in which Bronny said:

"Got my guys some beats. Me and Zay felt really good giving them the beats. You know, they've been there for the whole season for me and Zay, and I hope they enjoy them."

The Trojans (15-17) are not expected to make the NCAA Tournament, barring a miracle in which they win the Pac-12 Tournament. They will face the No. 6-ranked Arizona Wildcats (24-7), who hold the conference's top seed, on Thursday. USC will look for a repeat of Saturday's regular season finale, which saw them defeat the Wildcats 78-65.