"Bronny James has more pressure on him than I ever did": NASCAR superstar Ryan Blaney backs LeBron James' son with an apt comparison

Bronny James carries a heavy burden as the son of basketball legend LeBron James, especially as he strives to carve out his own identity in the sport that his dad is one of the greatest ever to play in. This is something NASCAR superstar Ryan Blaney knows a thing or two about.

Blaney talked about the pressure that Bronny must be feeling in a recent interview with Fox News. While he comes from a family that has given two of its previous generations to motorsport, the Team Penske star thinks being LeBron James’ son comes with a whole another level of pressure. Here is what he said about Bronny James in his interview with Fox News:

“He has more pressure on him than I ever did. I mean, being LeBron James’ kid, one of the greatest basketball players ever to do it, that’s a ton of pressure. That’s, like, another level.”

According to Blaney, everyone wants the kids, who are no more than 18-year-old, to be perfect. He asked fans and everyone around the sports world to stop expecting much from kids like Bronny James and just let them be who they want to be. The son of David Blaney and the grandson of Lou Blaney certainly has a point.

NBA: Combine: May 15, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James participates in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny is in the NBA Draft this year and many expect him to team up with his legendary dad in the upcoming season. He could achieve that or he could have another game plan, it all depends on how he sees his career taking off.

Bronny James must make the most of nepotism LeBron James' name gets him, according to Ryan Clark

Nepotism debate has been raging since Bronny James threw his name in the NBA Draft. Many have been critical of LeBron James about all of that but Ryan Clark isn't one of them. In fact, the analyst wants Bronny to make the most of the opportunity that his dad’s name brings him.

"He's [Bronny's] 100% elevated by being LeBron James' son. It doesn't mean he won't end up being a good basketball player. But this is the way life works,” he said on ‘The Pivot’ Podcast.

Clark suggested that Bronny must go out and play to earn his spot on an NBA roster. And if his last name helps him open doors, so be it.

