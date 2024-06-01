“Put up or shut up”- Analyst reckons Bronny James must capitalize on nepotism granted behind LeBron James’ greatness

Nepotism talks surrounding LeBron James' son Bronny James' prospects as an NBA player have caught steam. Several analysts have lambasted James' entourage for it, but former NFL player analyst Ryan Clark has no issues with how Bronny's path has been paved in his eyes.

He cited many examples of nepotism in the NBA for players like Austin Rivers, son of Doc Rivers, Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Scottie Pippen and how those players trashed narratives by showing out. Clark reckons Bronny needs to make the most of the opportunity gained because of his superstar father by proving himself when the time comes.

"He's [Bronny's] 100% elevated by being LeBron James' son," Clark said. "It doesn't mean he won't end up being a good basketball player. But this is the way life works.

Clark also drew parallels between opportunities for Bill Belichick's sons in the NFL and LA Rams coach Sean McVay's connections because of his father and grandfather with Bronny James' situation:

"To me, it's time for LeBron James and Bronny James to just put up or shut up. Right? Bronny James, you go play ball, earn yourself a roster spot, and I don't think anything's wrong with getting a leg up because of what your last name is."

Bronny forgo his college eligibility and decided to remain in the NBA Draft on NCAA deadline day. He's likely to land in LA with the Lakers, who have the No. 17 and No. 55 overall selections. According to mock drafts, he's expected to be a mid to late second-round pick, so the Lakers could also trade up if he doesn't fall to 55.

LeBron James' son Bronny James garnering interest from multiple contenders

While the LeBron James-led Lakers remain favorites to land Bronny James, more teams are showing interest in the USC prospect ahead of the NBA Draft. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams coveting the 19-year-old in the hopes of luring his superstar father.

The Suns and 76ers endured rocky seasons and could be deemed desperate to make a big swing. Phoenix suffered a first-round exit with a series sweep loss and doesn't have much wiggle room to upgrade the roster, while Philadelphia lost 4-2 in the first round to New York.

With the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks looking seemingly better than the 76ers, they could use another superstar to elevate their shot in the conference after repeated struggles. They also have the cap space to offer James a $154.5 million contract for three years.

Adding Bronny James seems like a tactic to win the LeBron James sweepstakes because of him statement in the past that he wishes to play with his son. However, with a proper developmental plan, teams that acquire Bronny can also benefit from the USC prospect on a basketball level.