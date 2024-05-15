Bronny James stats tonight: How did LeBron James' son perform during his first scrimmage at 2024 NBA Draft Combine?

Bronny James participated in his first scrimmage at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday and failed to replicate his Day 1 levels. The guard scored four points going 2-for-8 and took four rebounds in 19 minutes of game time. Bronny's Team St. Andrews lost 89-81 to Team Forehan-Kelly.

After being medically cleared to play for the NBA, James built solid momentum on Day 1 as he came second in 3-point shooting drills, making 19-of-25 shots. He also had a 40.5" max vertical.

Baylor Scheierman and Antonio Reeves each finished with 17 points, while AJ Johnson had 13 points and JT Toppin added 11 points and 10 rebounds for St. Andrews.

For Forehan-Kelly, KJ Simpson had 16 points while Isaac Jones and Justin Edwards each took 14 points and six rebounds.

Bronny's stats from Tuesday may have some bearing on his draft prospects and it will be interesting to see if it changes in the remaining days of the combine. He has until May 29 to either withdraw from the draft and go back to college or forgo his eligibility and continue in the NBA draft.

Bronny James' focus right now is getting into the league

LeBron James has previously expressed his wish to play in the same NBA team with his son, Bronny. During the chat with the media on Tuesday, the young star made his intentions known and it is not the same as his father.

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny James said. "That's not my mindset or not at all. I'm just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there."

"Bronny was just a nickname that I was just given when I was younger," he said. "But everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness that he's achieved. I haven't done anything yet, so I feel like there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron."

Fans fear Bronny's chances of getting drafted may have taken a hit after the 5v5 game. Many analysts have also previously pointed out that he needs a few years in the G League before he is NBA-ready.

