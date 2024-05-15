Bronny James participated in the ongoing NBA Combine in Chicago and impressed many teams and fans with his skills.

On Monday, Bronny James was officially cleared to enter that draft and play for the NBA. His measurements came out to be 6 ft. 1 1/2, with a 6 ft. 7 1/4 wingspan. However, what got people talking was Bronny's max vertical, which was 40.5".

The guard participated in 3-point shooting drills and he grabbed the second spot after Alex Karaban, making 19-of-25 shots.

Despite starting off on a great note, Bronny James' stocks fell as he struggled during the 5v5 scrimmage. He played 19 minutes and finished with four points and four rebounds as his Team Forehan-Kelly lost 89-81 to Team St. Andrews.

The internet did not take it easy on the young star and here is our roundup of some of the funniest memes circulated on X.

Top 10 funniest Bronny James memes from 2024 NBA Draft Combine

#10 Killer Mode: ON

Despite a poor showing during his freshman year with the USC Trojans, Bronny James surprised many by getting his game back in order during the combine.

#9 An impressive stat line from James Jr.

Fans were not expecting Bronny to be as good as his father, but that does not mean he is a horrible player either. This Combine proved his case and showed he could play at the pro levels.

#8 Undrafted

Bronny James was not included in many mock drafts for this season. The possibility of him going undrafted may be negligent, but the chances of it happening are present.

#7 Two expensive coattail riders

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the internet's go-to meme for riding on someone's fame and Bronn joining the list seems possible.

#6 Left to the streets

The sustainability of Bronny James in the league is questionable if his chances at drafting are entirely reliant on his last name. His 39-year-old father can only play for so long.

#5 Error: player not found

Bronny has failed to show up consistently during his college career and the chances of it repeating in the NBA seem likely.

#4 Roasted and toasted

While Bronny may not be the absolute best, internet warriors seem too intent on making him the bad guy.

#3 Unprepared against the big stars

Bronny James' ability to transition from college to the NBA is questionable to many, considering he was not the greatest at it. Many experts point to the possibility of him spending a few years in the G League.

#2 Coming back home

LeBron James made an appearance in Game 4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers play-offs game against the Boston Celtics on Monday. This has given rise to many speculations about him returning home again, this time with Bronny.

#1 An unserious draft

The 2024 draft class is considered one of the weakest and with the desperation that teams have with signing LeBron James, anything seems possible.

