"Not my mindset" - Bronny James gets candid about prospects of playing alongside LeBron James & his chances in NBA

Fans are watching Bronny James' journey to the NBA very closely. Many believe that the young prospect will get a chance to play with his father, LeBron James, at the professional level. That's been the goal of the LA Lakers star ever since the opportunity started to present itself. However, Bronny may have a different goal in mind.

James won't be backing out of the 2024 NBA draft after he was cleared by the medical team to play in the league. This came as a precautionary procedure after he suffered a cardiac arrest last summer during a practice session with the USC Trojans.

Now, he's completing the draft combine for scouts to see and assess how good he'll be in the NBA. The young prospect finished his first of two scrimmages, where he had four points and four rebounds, on Tuesday.

Afterward, he was asked about the idea of playing alongside his father. Bronny said that his goal is to make it to the NBA, but isn't focused on the chance to play with his father. According to James, he wants to create a name for himself in the basketball world.

"When I get there, I don’t think it would be just like me and my dad. I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny said. "That’s not my mindset right now at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there."

Although it would be a historic moment to see the first father-and-son duo together on one team, Bronny doesn't seem fixated on the idea.

There's still a chance for them to possibly play together in the NBA. The Lakers have the 17th pick of the draft and could use it to select James.

Bronny James names players he want to shape his game in the NBA

The offensive skillset of Bronny James needs improvement, as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. James shot 36.6%, including 26.7% from beyond the arc. Defensively, however, he's known as one of the best in the 2024 class, given that he's got a 6-foot-7 wingspan.

According to himself, he sees himself as a defensive guard who can affect the flow of the opposing team's guards. He named Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Davion Mitchell as his ceiling in the NBA.

Given that he's defensively aware of how to stop the offensive players, there's a chance that his name could also be mentioned with the group. Additionally, his 40.5-inch vertical can be useful on the defensive end.

