"5 inches taller everyone will say he's the next Jordan" - NBA fans react to Bronny James recording 40.5 inch vertical at draft combine

The NBA has cleared Bronny James to remain in the draft hours before the combine. During that time, he showed off his physical attributes, as well as the athletic genes he got from his father, LeBron James. As they measured his vertical leap, he surprised everyone with how high he got off the floor.

James declared for the NBA draft in April. After one season in college, the point guard decided to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional player.

James participated in the draft combine, and fans saw his many attributes. One of the highlights of his performance was his 40.5-inch vertical leap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After seeing this, fans quickly shared their thoughts on what Bronny did.

"5 inches taller everyone will say he's the next Jordan," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"That'll be useful in case there's a water bottle on a top shelf," a fan wrote.

"Still not even close to an NBA player," another fan had something interesting to say about James.

A few fans were amazed and expressed their support for the young prospect.

"People keep thinking he would be a bad prospect watch him change they minds," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"For a guy that’s 6’1 my goodness," one fan was amazed by James' athleticism.

"The kid is very athletic," another fan can't get enough of the athleticism.

Fans are divided on how they think James will perform in the league if he gets drafted. Still, he's got the athleticism that could separate him from the other prospects.

Which teams could draft Bronny James?

There are questions on which teams have drawn interest in drafting Bronny James. There's the belief that acquiring him could secure his father, LeBron, to the roster. Three teams are rumored to be possible draft-day destinations for James.

#3. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the 20th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. By securing him, they could bring back LeBron to the team and transform the team into a championship contender.

#2. New York Knicks

With the 24th pick, the New York Knicks could select Bronny in the draft. They are one star away from being a legitimate title team, and having the father-and-son duo on one team could change the team.

#1. LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have the 17th pick and are ready to bring back LeBron for next season. They could draft his son to convince the All-Star forward to stay with the franchise and hope to win more titles with them.