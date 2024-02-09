Bronny James vs Shaqir O'Neal: Who is the better college basketball player? Stats, records and more

Big shoes to fill are nothing new for Bronny James and Shaqir O'Neal, but who is filling them better? The sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal will have to make their own names. If they don't believe it, they can ask Marcus Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Jr. – it's a tough gig.

On the court, their famous surnames won't help put up points for Southern California (Bronny James) or Texas Southern (Shaqir O'Neal). But while name recognition helps, both James and O'Neal have their own skill sets, personalities and strengths. Who is doing a better job on the hardwood?

Bronny James vs. Shaqir O'Neal – the stats

Shaqir O'Neal, then in high school, plays around before a 2019 NBA game.

Bronny James was sidelined by a cardiac incident in the summer before the season. Since getting a late start to his year, James is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. James is connecting on 36% of his shot attempts, including 27% of his 3-point tries. Bronny has started five games, including the last two for the Trojans.

Now in his third season of college (he redshirted in 2021-22), Shaqir O'Neal is still struggling to get minutes. In his 15 appearances this season (including one start) for Texas Southern, O'Neal averages just 11.1 minutes per game. Shaquir is shooting just 32% overall but is making 29% of his 3-point tries. He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Bronny James vs. Shaqir O'Neal – the records

Bronny James has a massive advantage in terms of his high school record. A star at Los Angeles's Sierra Canyon High, James played well enough that 247sports.com ranked him as the No. 28 player in his high school class, and the sixth-best combo guard in the nation. A stop in the McDonald's All-American Game helped his standing.

Shaqir O'Neal went to high school in California as well, but transferred to Union Grove High in McDonough, Georgia. In his senior year of high school, O'Neal was ranked the No. 284 player in his high school class by 247sports.com. Shaqir was the 21st-best player in Georgia in a group that included NBA standout Jabari Smith.

Bronny vs. Shaqir – the future

This is where things get tricky.

Bronny was expected to enjoy a brief sojourn of college life on the way to play beside his dad in the NBA. Between the heart issues, a late start to his season and some underwhelming play, it's fair to wonder if that plan is still in place. Bronny, who has always dealt with a mountain of hype, has plenty left to prove.

Shaqir, on the other hand, has been under the radar. With a game very different from his father's – he's certainly outshooting him from long range – his path is very different. Shaqir's working toward seeing more time and production at Texas Southern. It might be as daunting as Bronny's path toward the NBA.

Who'll have the better career? Where do you stand on Bronny James and Shaqir O'Neal? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section.