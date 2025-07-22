Brother Patrick drops 3-word reaction as Connor McCaffery shares snaps in build-up to 2nd year as Butler assistant coach

As the 2025-26 college basketball season looms, Connor McCaffery shared some photos ahead of his second year as a Butler men's basketball assistant coach. On Monday, he shared several snaps from his first year with the Bulldogs on Instagram.They included a sweet moment with his younger brother, Patrick McCaffery, and trainning sessions with the team.&quot;Year 1 ➡️ Year 2,&quot; the former Iowa basketball star wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick, who played as a forward for Butler last season, reacted.&quot;Guy can coach,&quot; he wrote.Patrick McCaffery hypes big brother Connor McCaffery's IG post. Image via @connor_m30The McCafferry brothers began their collegiate basketball careers at Iowa, where their father, Fran McCaffery coached for 15 seasons, becoming the third longest tenured basketball coach in the Big Ten. Connor McCaffery played six seasons with the Hawkeyes and became known for his strong assist-to-turnover ratio, which is ranked second-best in NCAA basketball history.Patrick also played five years at Iowa before transferrring to Butler for his sixth season. He ended the season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 42.7 percent shooting for the Bulldogs.Connor McCaffery hypes GF Caitlin Clark's coaching role at WNBA All-Star gameConnor McCaffery reacted to his girlfriend Caitlin Clark's post following the WNBA All-Star game on Saturday. Clark didn't feature in the game due to a groin injury suffered earlier in the week. However, the Team Clark captain supported her team from the sidelines.Following the All-Star weekend, Clark made a post on Instagram to show gratitude for an &quot;unforgettable weekend&quot;. McCaffery, who has been as an assistant coach at Butler University since September 2024, showed his support.&quot;Come on Coach!!!!!,&quot; the former Iowa men's basketball star commented.Connor McCaffery hypes GF Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star game IG post. Image via @caitlinclark22Team Clark lost to Team Collier 151-131, with captain Napheesa Collier scoring a record 36 points and winning the MVP award. Despite the loss and not playing, Clark joined the rest of the players in wearing a T-shirt that read “Pay us what you owe us.” It was a part of the female players' advocacy about player compensation in the league.Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever star will focus on the next WNBA game against the New York Liberty. However, the Rookie Player of the Year won't be available, as her recovery timeline remains unclear.