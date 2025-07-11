Bruce Pearl's potential senate run gets nod of approval from Auburn legend Charles Barkley: "Respect and trust him"

Auburn legend and former NBA Most Valuable Player Charles Barkley expressed support for the potential senatorial run of Tigers coach Bruce Pearl.

Pearl, who guided the Tigers to two Final Four stints in 2019 and 2025, is widely speculated to replace Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is reportedly running for governor of Alabama.

Barkley, who played for Auburn from 1981 to 1984 before the NBA, was asked about the matter and noted that he'll support Pearl's decision to run for office next year.

"I respect and trust him. I just told him to do what he wants to do," the two-time Olympic gold medalist said. "Obviously, he’s made Auburn basketball relevant, which makes me happy. I said, ‘Hey, man, as much as I love you being the head basketball coach at Auburn, you taking Auburn to two Final Fours, something I never thought would happen, but I do understand.'"

Pearl has been a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump and Israel. His stances on various issues are viral on social media and he's being followed by 174,000 users on X, triggering widespread rumors about his plan to run for senator in the November 2026 elections.

The Auburn men's basketball coach has neither confirmed nor denied speculations about his possible senatorial run.

Senator Tommy Tuberville wants Bruce Pearl to continue coaching Auburn

Former Alabama football coach and current Senator Tommy Tuberville was also asked about the possibility of Bruce Pearl replacing him as the state's senator. His answer on a podcast is probably the sentiment of most college basketball fans in Auburn.

"I wouldn’t let him do it because he did such a good job at Auburn," Tuberville said of Pearl's rumored senatorial run (per AL.com). “We need him there.”

Barkley echoed Tuberville's sentiment and noted that Auburn wouldn't be the same if Pearl leaves for public office.

“Him leaving would be a devastating blow for Auburn because his charisma and personality are what make Auburn basketball awesome,” Barkley said. “But I understand.”

The former NBA star added that he knows Bruce Pearl would weigh in on his next steps, also considering the fate of his student-athletes, especially the African-American athletes whom he has prioritized by motivating them to finish their studies at Auburn.

"You’re gonna have a couple guys who go pro, but most of these guys are gonna have to go out and be grown men," Barkley said. "So, I know he cares about people and players."

Bruce Pearl began his coaching tenure in Auburn in the 2014-15 season. He racked up a record of 244-123 (112-83 in the SEC).

Pearl was able to guide the Tigers to seven NCAA Tournaments and won three regular-season championships and three SEC tournament titles.

