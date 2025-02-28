Bruce Pearl unimpressed by Auburn's historic 14-1 SEC start: "Come seek me out after the 18th game"

Auburn is off to its best 15-game South Eastern Conference start in school history. The Tigers are 14-1 in conference contests and are the top-ranked team in the nation.

Despite a dominant season, Auburn has yet to secure the regular season SEC championship and has three ranked matchups remaining. Head coach Bruce Pearl was informed of his team's historic result, but he emphasized that there's still work to be done.

“So, this is the best 15-game start? And that’s for Auburn? OK. But they don’t play 15. They play 18,” Pearl said. “Come seek me out after the 18th game.”

Bruce Pearl's Auburn team's most recent win

Pearl acknowledged the Tigers' best SEC start stat following Auburn's recent 106-76 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday. The last time the two teams met on Feb. 1, the win margin was ten. The Tigers tripled that margin this time.

“They were locked in,” Pearl said. “They recognized this was the second-to-last home game in Neville Arena this year. This was the second to last time our fans were going to be able to see them up close and personal, and just enjoy the quality of their play. I think that created a bit of a sense of urgency.”

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

The top-ranked Tigers started strong in the home matchup, leading 29-12 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Ole Miss found its footing late in the half, but Auburn entered halftime up by ten. Pearl's squad pulled ahead in the second half, and as the clock dwindled, the SEC contest became more out of the Rebels' reach.

Five Tigers players put up double-digit points. Senior forward Johni Broome and senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara led the team with 24 and 22 points, respectively. Broome, who has been drawing attention as a top contender for national player of the year, also contributed nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

What's next for Bruce Pearl's squad?

Auburn's remaining schedule includes three ranked matchups. The Tigers are set to visit No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats are 31-2 against Auburn at Rupp Arena and haven't lost to the Tigers at the venue since 1988. Pearl's team has something to prove as they head to Kentucky.

The Tigers will stay on the road to face off against No. 12 Texas A&M on Tuesday. The Aggies are 9-6 in conference and trying to snap a three-game losing streak, although they'll have the opportunity to do so before playing Auburn when they visit No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Pearl's team will return home for the final game of the regular season, in which the Tigers will host rival No. 6 Alabama. Auburn beat the Tide at Alabama on Feb. 15 in what was then a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup. The Tigers will aim to pull off this rivalry win again and finish the regular season strong.

