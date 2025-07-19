Bryce James’ future Arizona teammate Koa Peat drops 2-word reaction to Tyran Stokes’ Peach Jam showdown as Ja Morant pulls up to watch

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:42 GMT
Notre Dame High School star Tyran Stokes was part of a talented Team USA roster that won gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland this month. After the epic win, Stokes returned to Peach Jam action with his Oakland Soldiers team.

On Friday, Stokes starred for the Soldiers, tallying 22 points and nine rebounds in his team's 92-82 win over Team Thad. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was in attendance to watch the game.

Arizona Wildcats commit Koa Peat, who will partner with Bryce James next year, commented on the Instagram post showcasing Tyran Stokes' stellar performance.

"Yeahhh brudda," Koa Peat wrote.
When Bill Self revealed plan for Tyran Stokes

After his impressive season for Notre Dame High School, Tyran Stokes has been highly recruited by several college basketball blue bloods like the Louisville Cardinals, the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Stokes and his mother, Keaira Stokes, visited the Louisville campus last October and coach Bill Self's Kansas in April, during which the Jayhawks coach laid out his plan for the five-star prospect. In a June interview with the "Kansas Star," his mother revealed that Self's pitch to her son appealed to their family.

“He’s (Bill Self) like, ‘Hey, we know you know this is an eight-month situation and we want to pour into you as much as we can in those eight months and get you prepared for the next level, while winning a national championship,’” Keaira said.
“I can accept that. Tyran was in agreement with that. That’s our goal, the league. What we are looking for in his college career is, who is willing and able to prepare him for the next level?”

Keaira further spoke about how impressed with the Jayhawks' facilities and the general environment of Kansas her son was.

“He’s (Tyran Stokes) still excited about the visit,” Keaira said. “Kansas is beautiful. Tyran said it, too. You can go from the practice facility to the arena — everything is attached. For him, being out in Cali for as long as he’s been out there. With the Midwest weather, it’s pretty cool you don’t have to leave the building."

After his stellar performance for Team USA during the U19 FIBA World Cup, Tyran Stokes' commitment decision is one of the most anticipated of the class of 2026 crop.

