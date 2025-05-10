"Bryce James hell of a talent": Hoops fans exhilarated by LeBron James' son's workout with ex-Lakers coach

LeBron James' middle child, Bryce James, has been garnering attention from hoops fans. The 17-year-old recently had a workout with former LA Lakers' development coach Phil Handy, who shared an Instagram post about the same on Friday.

"Whole lot of next generation talent and an Ole Head in this pic 😂. #theworkisreal," Handy captioned the IG post.

Handy shared snaps of young talents, Bryce, Jaxson Handy and Tajh Ariza after a workout, and fans praised LeBron's son:

"@bryce_m_james hell of a talent," one wrote.

"Byrce is the next lbj mark my word today 2025 ,May, 09th," a fan added.

"Bryce w/ Coach Handy!!! 🐐 #BYOG 🔥," a third commented.

Some also hyped the young generation's talent in the picture.

"Next gen talent! 🔥," another added.

"Best of the best," a fan commented.

"Keep impacting 🏀💫more than the game!," added a fan.

Image via Phil Handy Instagram

Bryce followed in the footsteps of his four-time NBA champion father, LeBron, and took a liking to basketball from a young age. He played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, before transferring to Campbell Hall School ahead of his junior year of high school.

After spending just a few months at Campbell Hall, on Aug. 10, 2023, Bryce transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. He returned to Sierra Canyon on Nov. 21, 2023.

On Jan. 1 this year, Bryce announced his commitment to Arizona.

Bryce James could play with his father, LeBron James, in the NBA

Bryce James (R) and his father LeBron James - Source: Imagn

Although LeBron James achieved his dream of playing in the NBA with his eldest, Bronny James, the Lakers legend could remain in the league long enough to play with his youngest son, Bryce James.

It will be interesting to see how Bryce fares at the collegiate level and when he declares for the NBA draft.

LeBron, who is already 40, plans on returning to the NBA next season. However, he might have to play at least until the 2026-27 season to potentially play alongside Bryce in the pro league.

