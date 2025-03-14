"Bun doesn't move but JuJu's all over the court" - JuJu Watkins' iconic look gets big shoutout from Nike

USC star JuJu Watkins was unable to lead the Trojans to a repeat Big Ten Tournament title. The UCLA Bruins beat them 72-65 on Wednesday evening to gain a measure of revenge for their defeat a few weeks ago. Watkins tallied 29 points on 32.1% shooting from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the game.

On Thursday evening, in a post on Instagram, Nike paid tribute to the marketable Watkins with whom they have a multi-year endorsement deal, reportedly among the most lucrative in women's basketball. The tribute paid attention to Watkins' iconic bun that has become her signature hair-do since she joined college basketball.

"Bun doesn't move but JuJu's all over the court," the tribute said.

JuJu Watkins was signed to a Nike endorsement deal in 2022 when she was still a high school player alongside LeBron James's son, Bronny James.

JuJu Watkins continues to make history

JuJu Watkins has been one of the best players in the country ever since she joined the USC Trojans and last season, she finished just behind the record-setting Caitlin Clark in terms of points scored in the nation.

Watkins still set the record of points scored as a freshman (920 points) and this season, has already surpassed Clark's scoring record (1,662 points in 62 games) in her first two seasons in college basketball (1,684 points in 65 games).

During a Thursday interview with "PEOPLE," Watkins revealed her admiration for Clark and discussed whether she had reached out to the Indiana Fever star for advice.

"I haven't yet reached out [to Clark],'" says Watkins. "Maybe. I mean, just to know that I have that support, it means a lot. I'm always proud and cheering her on. She's just a super dope person and for her to do that, that means a lot. But I haven't reached out yet."

Last season, JuJu Watkins led the Trojans to their first-ever No. 1 seed status in the NCAA Tournament although they fell short in the Elite Eight. This year, the USC star will attempt to take her team to the promised land of a national championship, a feat that eluded Caitlin Clark despite reaching two title games.

Watkins is also one of the favorites to win the prestigious National Player of the Year Award in a talented class that includes LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson and UConn Huskies ace Paige Bueckers.

