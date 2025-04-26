Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery drops 2-word reaction as sister Marit McCaffery bids farewell to Iowa

The McCafferys are on the way out of Iowa. Fran McCaffery, who coached the Hawkeyes men's basketball team since 2010, has moved on to lead Penn and his daughter Marit is graduating from the University.

She commemorated the occasion on her Instagram Friday.

"The past 15 years in Iowa City couldn’t have ended worse so, thanks Iowa!," Marit's Instagram caption read.

Connor shared his reaction to his sister's graduation snaps in the comments.

"OG caption," Connor commented.

Connor McCaffery agrees with his sister's IG caption saying her time in Iowa City "couldn't have ended worse."

It can be assumed the siblings are referencing their father being fired when saying their time in Iowa City "couldn't have ended worse." McCaffery coached at Iowa for 15 seasons and became the program's all-time win leader. After missing the NCAA Tournament for two straight seasons, McCaffery was fired at the end of last season.

McCaffery has been appointed the head coach at his alma mater, Penn. Connor also began his coaching career in September and is an assistant coach at Butler University.

McCaffery played guard for the Hawkeyes for six seasons and is in his first season at Butler. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first round win over Utah.

Connor McCaffery celebrates second anniversary with Caitlin Clark

Connor McCaffery is one half of an athletic power couple. The former Iowa basketball player celebrated his second anniversary with WNBA star and fellow Iowa alum Caitlin Clark on Thursday.

Clark and McCaffery began dating in 2023 when they were both student-athletes for the Hawkeyes. Clark posted photos of the two embracing on her Instagram Thursday to celebrate their anniversary.

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤," Clark's Instagram caption read.

McCaffery made his own Instagram post for their anniversary, also going with a black-and-white theme with a photo of the couple holding hands.

While McCaffery has moved on to coaching, Clark's playing career continues. The star guard was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after a legendary college career at Iowa. She lived up to high expectations at the pro level, being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

